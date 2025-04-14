Fortescue and CMB.TECH sign agreement for ammonia-powered ore carrier

Antwerp, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) (“CMB.TECH” or the “Company”) has signed an agreement with Fortescue to charter a new ammonia-powered vessel. This emphasises the commitment of both companies to decarbonise the shipping industry. This 210,000-dwt ammonia-powered Newcastlemax will feature a dual fuel engine and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

Fortescue and Bocimar, part of CMB.TECH, have signed an agreement for an ammonia-powered Newcastlemax featuring a dual fuel engine. The 210,000-dwt vessel is part of CMB.TECH’s series of large dry bulk carriers currently on order at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard and is expected to be delivered to Fortescue by the end of next year. It will play a vital role taking iron ore from the Pilbara to customers in China and around the world.



While Fortescue is committed to eliminating Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its Australian iron ore operations by 2030, its target of Net Zero Scope 3 emissions by 2040 reflects the challenge of eliminating emissions from the shipping of its products to customers and from steelmaking.

Fortescue has taken a global leadership position by advocating for the early adoption of zero emission fuels such as green ammonia, widely accepted as the long-term solution, and the bypassing of transitional fuels such as biofuels and LNG.

The Fortescue Green Pioneer, the world's first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel, has been in London since early March and will soon embark on a tour of global ports to bring attention to the need for a hastened transition to zero emissions fuels.

Fortescue Metals CEO Dino Otranto said:

“Our landmark agreement with Bocimar sends a clear signal to the market – now is the time for shipowners to invest in green ammonia-powered ships. The days of ships operating on dirty bunker fuel, which is responsible for 3 per cent of global carbon emissions, are numbered. We continue to implore shipping regulators to show the character and leadership that is necessary to ensure this happens sooner rather than later. Our agreement with Bocimar is just the beginning. Through the Fortescue Green Pioneer we have demonstrated that the technology to decarbonise shipping exists now. We will continue to work with like-minded companies like Bocimar to transition our fleet to low and zero-emissions vessels and help accelerate the widespread adoption of green ammonia as a marine fuel.”

Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH said:

"Fortescue and Bocimar have been close partners for more than 20 years. We share the same values and are both passionate about decarbonising the maritime industry. Based on our common belief that green ammonia is the fuel of the future, we were able to conclude this important agreement on the road to zero emission shipping. This is the beginning of an exciting journey to build more ammonia-powered ships that will stimulate more green ammonia production projects. We need to decarbonise today to navigate tomorrow."

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 150 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels & workboats. We also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.

CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol CMBT.

About Fortescue

Fortescue is the technology, energy and metals group accelerating the commercial decarbonisation of industry, rapidly, profitably and globally. The metals business comprises iron ore operations in the Pilbara, Western Australia as well as a pipeline of exploration projects globally in Africa, Latin America and Australia. By 2030, they aim to have their Australian iron ore operations running on green energy, achieving Real Zero Scope 1 and 2 terrestrial emissions. Their Energy business is building a global portfolio of renewable green hydrogen and green ammonia projects and developing green technology solutions. As their business develops globally, their commitment to building thriving communities expands withthem. Delivering positive social and economic change through training, employment and business development opportunities is a key focus.

