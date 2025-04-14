LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

14 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 44,232 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 321.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 329.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 326.92

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, 44,232 shares have been bought back.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,701,575 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,646,228 are held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 326.923946 44,232

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 145 328.50 08:00:19 LSE 145 328.50 08:00:20 LSE 1,183 325.00 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 532 325.00 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 291 324.50 08:21:48 LSE 301 328.00 08:30:12 LSE 602 328.00 08:30:12 LSE 158 328.00 08:30:12 LSE 143 328.00 08:30:12 LSE 740 328.00 08:30:12 LSE 200 328.00 08:30:13 LSE 747 328.00 08:30:47 LSE 101 328.00 08:30:47 LSE 301 328.00 08:30:47 LSE 737 328.00 08:30:47 LSE 301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE 301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE 301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE 301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE 301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE 737 328.00 08:34:20 LSE 301 327.50 08:34:20 LSE 301 327.50 08:34:20 LSE 920 328.00 08:34:20 LSE 1,689 328.00 08:34:22 LSE 920 326.00 08:45:46 LSE 120 326.00 08:45:48 LSE 894 326.00 08:45:50 LSE 278 325.50 08:45:58 LSE 278 322.50 09:00:30 LSE 301 321.00 09:21:07 LSE 301 321.00 09:30:58 LSE 268 321.00 09:30:58 LSE 392 321.00 09:31:21 LSE 301 321.00 09:31:21 LSE 97 321.00 09:31:21 LSE 1,064 322.00 10:08:36 LSE 1,346 324.00 10:31:03 LSE 133 323.50 10:31:03 LSE 487 323.50 10:31:03 LSE 320 323.50 10:31:03 LSE 401 324.00 10:31:03 LSE 1,334 326.00 10:37:53 LSE 1,424 327.00 10:52:21 LSE 1,395 327.00 10:52:21 LSE 1,428 327.50 11:02:12 LSE 1,259 327.50 11:02:12 LSE 1,392 329.00 12:38:35 LSE 1,368 329.00 12:38:35 LSE 1,366 329.00 14:09:20 LSE 280 329.00 14:09:20 LSE 1,112 329.00 14:09:20 LSE 672 328.50 14:09:37 LSE 1,174 328.00 14:11:09 LSE 16 328.00 14:11:09 LSE 374 328.00 14:11:09 LSE 503 328.00 14:11:09 LSE 24 328.00 14:11:09 LSE 244 327.00 14:28:37 LSE 474 328.50 15:02:04 LSE 205 329.00 15:11:39 LSE 58 329.00 15:11:39 LSE 114 329.00 15:11:39 LSE 98 329.00 15:11:39 LSE 326 329.00 15:11:39 LSE 301 329.00 15:18:38 LSE 29 329.00 15:18:38 LSE 272 329.00 15:19:06 LSE 128 329.00 15:19:06 LSE 63 329.00 15:19:06 LSE 198 329.00 15:19:06 LSE 254 329.00 15:19:06 LSE 47 329.00 15:21:16 LSE 301 328.50 15:21:16 LSE 521 328.50 15:21:16 LSE 74 328.50 15:21:17 LSE 301 328.50 15:21:17 LSE 280 328.50 15:22:00 LSE 21 328.50 15:23:22 LSE 301 329.00 16:25:46 LSE 55 329.00 16:25:58 LSE 45 329.00 16:27:18 LSE 201 329.00 16:27:18 LSE 265 329.00 16:27:18 LSE 301 329.00 16:28:48 LSE 301 329.00 16:29:27 LSE 301 329.00 16:29:27 LSE 84 329.00 16:29:27 LSE 217 329.00 16:29:27 LSE 301 329.00 16:29:27 LSE 41 329.00 16:29:27 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg

Angus Murphy

+44 (0) 203 753 3231

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.