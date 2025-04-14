Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
14 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 44,232
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 321.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 329.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):326.92

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, 44,232 shares have been bought back.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,701,575 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,646,228 are held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE326.92394644,232

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
145328.5008:00:19LSE  
145328.5008:00:20LSE  
1,183325.0008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
532325.0008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
301324.5008:21:48LSE  
291324.5008:21:48LSE  
301328.0008:30:12LSE  
602328.0008:30:12LSE  
158328.0008:30:12LSE  
143328.0008:30:12LSE  
740328.0008:30:12LSE  
200328.0008:30:13LSE  
747328.0008:30:47LSE  
101328.0008:30:47LSE  
301328.0008:30:47LSE  
737328.0008:30:47LSE  
301327.5008:30:47LSE  
301327.5008:30:47LSE  
301327.5008:30:47LSE  
301327.5008:30:47LSE  
301327.5008:30:47LSE  
737328.0008:34:20LSE  
301327.5008:34:20LSE  
301327.5008:34:20LSE  
920328.0008:34:20LSE  
1,689328.0008:34:22LSE  
920326.0008:45:46LSE  
120326.0008:45:48LSE  
894326.0008:45:50LSE  
278325.5008:45:58LSE  
278322.5009:00:30LSE  
301321.0009:21:07LSE  
301321.0009:30:58LSE  
268321.0009:30:58LSE  
392321.0009:31:21LSE  
301321.0009:31:21LSE  
97321.0009:31:21LSE  
1,064322.0010:08:36LSE  
1,346324.0010:31:03LSE  
133323.5010:31:03LSE  
487323.5010:31:03LSE  
320323.5010:31:03LSE  
401324.0010:31:03LSE  
1,334326.0010:37:53LSE  
1,424327.0010:52:21LSE  
1,395327.0010:52:21LSE  
1,428327.5011:02:12LSE  
1,259327.5011:02:12LSE  
1,392329.0012:38:35LSE  
1,368329.0012:38:35LSE  
1,366329.0014:09:20LSE  
280329.0014:09:20LSE  
1,112329.0014:09:20LSE  
672328.5014:09:37LSE  
1,174328.0014:11:09LSE  
16328.0014:11:09LSE  
374328.0014:11:09LSE  
503328.0014:11:09LSE  
24328.0014:11:09LSE  
244327.0014:28:37LSE  
474328.5015:02:04LSE  
205329.0015:11:39LSE  
58329.0015:11:39LSE  
114329.0015:11:39LSE  
98329.0015:11:39LSE  
326329.0015:11:39LSE  
301329.0015:18:38LSE  
29329.0015:18:38LSE  
272329.0015:19:06LSE  
128329.0015:19:06LSE  
63329.0015:19:06LSE  
198329.0015:19:06LSE  
254329.0015:19:06LSE  
47329.0015:21:16LSE  
301328.5015:21:16LSE  
521328.5015:21:16LSE  
74328.5015:21:17LSE  
301328.5015:21:17LSE  
280328.5015:22:00LSE  
21328.5015:23:22LSE  
301329.0016:25:46LSE  
55329.0016:25:58LSE  
45329.0016:27:18LSE  
201329.0016:27:18LSE  
265329.0016:27:18LSE  
301329.0016:28:48LSE  
301329.0016:29:27LSE  
301329.0016:29:27LSE  
84329.0016:29:27LSE  
217329.0016:29:27LSE  
301329.0016:29:27LSE  
41329.0016:29:27LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg
Angus Murphy
+44 (0) 203 753 3231 

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading