Employee Stock Options Execution

 | Source: Siauliu Bankas Siauliu Bankas

On April 11, 2025, employee stock options granted based on the 2021 performance results were executed. As part of this execution, 1,745,114 Bank shares were transferred to thirty-five employees of the Bank Group.

The transferred shares are subject to a lock-up period - a one-year transfer restriction period calculated from the date of share settlement - during which the employee is not allowed to transfer, pledge, encumber, or otherwise dispose of the granted shares.

 

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447


Recommended Reading