Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

By exercising the Employee Options Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) transferred its own shares to the employees of the Bank Group. Pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank discloses information on the total number of voting rights attached to its issued shares and the size of its authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:
Type of shares
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code
LT0000102253
Bank’s LEI code
549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
0.29
Number of shares, units
662 996 646
Authorised capital, EUR
192 269 027,34
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
662 996 646
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
652 398 897
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447