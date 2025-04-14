Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

 | Source: Siauliu Bankas Siauliu Bankas

By exercising the Employee Options Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) transferred its own shares to the employees of the Bank Group. Pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank discloses information on the total number of voting rights attached to its issued shares and the size of its authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value: 

Type of shares

Ordinary registered shares

ISIN code

LT0000102253

Bank’s LEI code

549300TK038P6EV4YU51

Nominal value of 1 share, EUR

0.29

Number of shares, units

662 996 646

Authorised capital, EUR

192 269 027,34

Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units

662 996 646

Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders

652 398 897

  

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447


