Notification on Transactions by AB Šiaulių Bankas Executives

 | Source: Siauliu Bankas Siauliu Bankas

AB Šiaulių Bankas has received notifications of managers  regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached).

 

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447

Attachments


Attachments

A_Gaulia_20250411_EN A_Geležiūnė_20250411_EN D_Savickas_20250411_EN D_Šorienė_20250411_EN G_Trukšinas_20250411_EN M_Rudys_20250411_EN P_Aniūnas_20250411_EN T_Varenbergas_20250411_EN V_Sinius_20250411_EN

Recommended Reading