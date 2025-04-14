Notification on Transactions by AB Šiaulių Bankas Executives

AB Šiaulių Bankas has received notifications of managers regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached).
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447
Attachments
- A_Gaulia_20250411_EN
- A_Geležiūnė_20250411_EN
- D_Savickas_20250411_EN
- D_Šorienė_20250411_EN
- G_Trukšinas_20250411_EN
- M_Rudys_20250411_EN
- P_Aniūnas_20250411_EN
- T_Varenbergas_20250411_EN
- V_Sinius_20250411_EN