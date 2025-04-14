Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 (CEST).
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiagm.com/127404866 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.
Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.
The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting
Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.
Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
elitsa.blessi@hydro.com
Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
- Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report
- Appendix 2 Confirmation of coverage for remaining non-distributable equity after share capital reduction
- Appendix 3 Remuneration report for senior executives for the financial year 2024
- Appendix 4 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments
- Appendix 5 Recommendation from the Nomitation Committee of Norsk Hydro
- Appendix 6 Proposal from shareholder Ivar Saetre
- Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder Albert Berveling
- Appendix 8 Form for voting and proxy
- Appendix 9 Guide on digital attendance