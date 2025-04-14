Energy Drink Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Monster Energy, Red Bull, Bang Energy, Lucozade, Zevia, Hell Energy, Prime Hydration, GURU Beverage, KABISA, Kingsley Beverage and more

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Drink Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy drink market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75%, attaining US$115.854 billion by 2030, from US$83.555 billion in 2025.
The sector's expansion is fueled by accelerating urbanization and rising disposable incomes. As urban populations grow - climbing from 4.46 billion in 2021 to 4.61 billion in 2023 (World Bank) - demand surges for premium, on-the-go products. Urban lifestyles prioritize convenience, driving uptake of processed beverages like energy drinks.
Regional Outlook
- Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the global market, spurred by robust investments in food and beverage infrastructure, notably in India. Emerging brands are innovating with healthier formulations to attract health-conscious youth, aligning with the region's growing appetite for processed beverages.
- Rising disposable incomes and shifting dietary preferences further accelerate demand, positioning Asia-Pacific as a key growth engine.
This dynamic landscape underscores the interplay of consumer trends, regulatory hurdles, and regional opportunities shaping the energy drink industry's trajectory.
Reasons for buying this report:
- Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
- Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
What do businesses use our reports for?
Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
- Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$83.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$115.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1. Key Findings
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5. Analyst View
5. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Carbonated
5.3. Non-Carbonated
6. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY ALCOHOL CONTENT
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alcoholic
6.3. Non-Alcoholic
7. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Can
7.3. Bottle
8. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Online
8.3. Offline
9. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. By Product Type
9.2.2. By Alcohol Content
9.2.3. By Packaging Type
9.2.4. By Distribution Channel
9.2.5. By Country
9.2.5.1. United States
9.2.5.2. Canada
9.2.5.3. Mexico
9.3. South America
9.3.1. By Product Type
9.3.2. By Alcohol Content
9.3.3. By Packaging Type
9.3.4. By Distribution Channel
9.3.5. By Country
9.3.5.1. Brazil
9.3.5.2. Argentina
9.3.5.3. Others
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. By Product Type
9.4.2. By Alcohol Content
9.4.3. By Packaging Type
9.4.4. By Distribution Channel
9.4.5. By Country
9.4.5.1. United Kingdom
9.4.5.2. Germany
9.4.5.3. France
9.4.5.4. Spain
9.4.5.5. Others
9.5. Middle East and Africa
9.5.1. By Product Type
9.5.2. By Alcohol Content
9.5.3. By Packaging Type
9.5.4. By Distribution Channel
9.5.5. By Country
9.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia
9.5.5.2. UAE
9.5.5.3. Israel
9.5.5.4. Others
9.6. Asia Pacific
9.6.1. By Product Type
9.6.2. By Alcohol Content
9.6.3. By Packaging Type
9.6.4. By Distribution Channel
9.6.5. By Country
9.6.5.1. Japan
9.6.5.2. China
9.6.5.3. India
9.6.5.4. South Korea
9.6.5.5. Indonesia
9.6.5.6. Taiwan
9.6.5.7. Australia
9.6.5.8. Vietnam
9.6.5.9. Others
10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Market Share Analysis
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Competitive Dashboard
11. COMPANY PROFILES
- Monster Energy
- Red Bull
- Bang Energy
- Accelerator Active Energy
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Pepsico, Inc
- Lucozade
- Arizona Beverage Co.
- Zevia
- Hell Energy
- Prime Hydration
- Rita Food and Drinks Co., Ltd.
- GURU Beverage
- KABISA
- Kingsley Beverage
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5pg26
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.