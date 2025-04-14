Energy Drink Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Monster Energy, Red Bull, Bang Energy, Lucozade, Zevia, Hell Energy, Prime Hydration, GURU Beverage, KABISA, Kingsley Beverage and more

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Drink Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy drink market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75%, attaining US$115.854 billion by 2030, from US$83.555 billion in 2025.



The sector's expansion is fueled by accelerating urbanization and rising disposable incomes. As urban populations grow - climbing from 4.46 billion in 2021 to 4.61 billion in 2023 (World Bank) - demand surges for premium, on-the-go products. Urban lifestyles prioritize convenience, driving uptake of processed beverages like energy drinks.



Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the global market, spurred by robust investments in food and beverage infrastructure, notably in India. Emerging brands are innovating with healthier formulations to attract health-conscious youth, aligning with the region's growing appetite for processed beverages.

This dynamic landscape underscores the interplay of consumer trends, regulatory hurdles, and regional opportunities shaping the energy drink industry's trajectory.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $83.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $115.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Carbonated

5.3. Non-Carbonated



6. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY ALCOHOL CONTENT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Alcoholic

6.3. Non-Alcoholic



7. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Can

7.3. Bottle



8. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Online

8.3. Offline



9. GLOBAL ENERGY DRINK MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Alcohol Content

9.2.3. By Packaging Type

9.2.4. By Distribution Channel

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.5.1. United States

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. By Product Type

9.3.2. By Alcohol Content

9.3.3. By Packaging Type

9.3.4. By Distribution Channel

9.3.5. By Country

9.3.5.1. Brazil

9.3.5.2. Argentina

9.3.5.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. By Product Type

9.4.2. By Alcohol Content

9.4.3. By Packaging Type

9.4.4. By Distribution Channel

9.4.5. By Country

9.4.5.1. United Kingdom

9.4.5.2. Germany

9.4.5.3. France

9.4.5.4. Spain

9.4.5.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. By Product Type

9.5.2. By Alcohol Content

9.5.3. By Packaging Type

9.5.4. By Distribution Channel

9.5.5. By Country

9.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.5.2. UAE

9.5.5.3. Israel

9.5.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. By Product Type

9.6.2. By Alcohol Content

9.6.3. By Packaging Type

9.6.4. By Distribution Channel

9.6.5. By Country

9.6.5.1. Japan

9.6.5.2. China

9.6.5.3. India

9.6.5.4. South Korea

9.6.5.5. Indonesia

9.6.5.6. Taiwan

9.6.5.7. Australia

9.6.5.8. Vietnam

9.6.5.9. Others



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Monster Energy

Red Bull

Bang Energy

Accelerator Active Energy

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico, Inc

Lucozade

Arizona Beverage Co.

Zevia

Hell Energy

Prime Hydration

Rita Food and Drinks Co., Ltd.

GURU Beverage

KABISA

Kingsley Beverage

