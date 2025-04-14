Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Patent Landscape Report 2025, with Intuitive Surgical, LSI Solutions, Tendyne Holdings, Ethicon Endo Surgery and Invuity

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global minimally invasive surgical devices market was valued at USD 30.71 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, reaching USD 65.1 billion by 2032. The growth is driven by patents in high-definition imaging, robotic technologies, and multifunctional instruments, focusing on surgical precision and patient outcomes, and advancing minimally invasive techniques and solutions.

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Patent Outlook

The patent landscape for minimally invasive surgical devices is propelled by cutting-edge innovations in imaging technology, robotic assistance, and multifunctional instruments. Patents in high-definition 3D imaging and real-time data analytics are transforming surgical precision and efficiency. These technologies are setting new standards in surgery, with significant filings emphasizing innovations that enhance visual clarity and precision during operations.

Key industry players like Intuitive Surgical Inc. and LSI Solutions Inc. are leading the charge with extensive patent portfolios focused on robotic-assisted systems and advanced surgical instruments. These companies are driving the evolution of minimally invasive techniques, securing patents for innovations that improve surgical dexterity, control, and patient outcomes. Their strategic filings underscore a commitment to advancing the capabilities of minimally invasive procedures.

The United States leads the patent landscape with over 800 patents filed, highlighting a focus on robotics and AI integration in surgical procedures. Europe follows with approximately 700 patents, emphasizing sustainable materials and regulatory compliance. In the Asia-Pacific region, 650 patents have been filed, reflecting a surge in scalable and cost-effective innovations, particularly in smart surgical technologies. These regional trends underscore the global push towards more precise, efficient, and patient-friendly surgical solutions.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Introduction



Minimally invasive surgical devices are revolutionising surgical procedures by reducing recovery time, minimising scarring, and enhancing precision in operations. These devices enable surgeons to perform complex surgeries through small incisions using advanced technologies such as robotic systems, endoscopes, and electrosurgical tools. The development of these devices focuses on improving surgical outcomes through enhanced visualisation, precision control, and innovative materials. This innovation drives the growth of minimally invasive techniques, offering significant benefits to patients and healthcare systems by reducing hospital stays and improving surgical efficiency.

Patents in this area focus on improving the clarity and precision of surgical views. Innovations include high-definition endoscopes and 3D imaging systems that enhance the surgeon's ability to visualise anatomical structures. Over 500 patents have been historically filed, with 150 currently active, emphasizing advancements in optical technologies to improve surgical accuracy and outcomes.

The integration of robotics in minimally invasive surgery is a major driver, with patents focusing on enhancing dexterity, control, and automation. Robotic systems allow for greater precision and flexibility in surgical procedures. This area has seen a significant surge with over 600 patents historically filed, and 180 currently active, related to robotic arms, haptic feedback, and AI integration for real-time decision-making support.

There is significant patent activity around developing ergonomic and multifunctional handheld instruments that reduce surgeon fatigue and increase procedural efficiency. Patents focus on instruments that combine multiple functions, such as grasping and cutting, into a single tool, streamlining surgical procedures and improving the ease of operation. More than 450 patents have been historically filed, with 160 currently active in this area.

These drivers foster a dynamic patent landscape, promoting cutting-edge innovations in visualisation, robotics, and instrument design, enhancing the efficacy and adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques.



Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The global patent landscape for minimally invasive surgical devices reveals distinct regional focuses and innovations:

The United States leads with over 800 patents filed historically and 350 currently active, the U.S. emphasizes advanced material innovations and robotic-assisted systems. Patents highlight breakthroughs in smart surgical tools and AI integration, reflecting a commitment to enhancing surgical outcomes and efficiency.

Europe holds a significant position with approximately 700 patents filed historically and 280 active filings, focusing on sustainable materials and ergonomic designs. European patents often emphasize regulatory compliance and advanced functionality, positioning the region as a leader in eco-friendly and high-performance surgical solutions.

Asia-Pacific rapidly advancing with 650 historical patents and 300 ongoing filings, the region emphasizes scalable and cost-effective solutions. Patents reflect a surge in non-hormonal alternatives and smart technology integration, aligning with Asia-Pacific's dynamic healthcare landscape and focus on accessible reproductive health technologies.

Patent Profile of Key Companies



Several key companies driving innovation and securing intellectual property shape the patent landscape for minimally invasive surgical devices. Here is an overview of their patent activities:

Intuitive Surgical Inc: Intuitive Surgical Inc. leads the minimally invasive surgical devices patent landscape with over 500 patents filed historically and 200 currently in progress. Their focus on integrating advanced robotics and smart technologies into surgical solutions drives their patent activity. Future projections suggest over 250 additional patents, reflecting continuous advancements in innovative surgical devices.

LSI Solutions Inc. is a key player with 450 patents historically filed and 180 patents currently being pursued. Their commitment to developing novel surgical tools and delivery systems has propelled their growth. An estimated 200 more patents are expected, showcasing their ongoing innovations. Other key players in the industry include Tendyne Holdings Inc., Ethicon Endo Surgery Inc., and Invuity Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $65.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Overview

3.1 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)



4 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market (2017-2032) By Product Type

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Handheld Instruments

4.1.3 Guiding Devices

4.1.4 Electrosurgical Devices

4.1.5 Surgical Scopes

4.1.6 Ablation Devices

4.1.7 Monitoring and Visualization Devices

4.1.8 Robotic-assisted Surgical Systems

4.1.9 Others

4.2 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market (2017-2032) by Application

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Gastrointestinal Surgery

4.2.3 Gynaecology Surgery

4.2.4 Urology Surgery

4.2.5 Orthopaedic and Spine Surgery

4.2.6 Bariatric Surgery

4.2.7 Breast Surgery

4.2.8 Cardiac Surgery

4.2.9 Cholecystectomy Surgery

4.2.10 Colectomy Surgery

4.2.11 Colon and Rectal Surgery

4.2.12 Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery

4.2.13 Others

4.3 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market (2017-2032) by End User

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 Hospitals Surgical Department

4.3.3 Speciality Clinics

4.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

4.3.5 Individual Surgeons

4.3.6 Others



5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors



7 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Product Type

7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Application



8 Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents



9 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics



10 Patent Profile of Key Players

Intuitive Surgical Inc

LSI Solutions Inc

Tendyne Holdings Inc

Ethicon Endo Surgery Inc

Invuity Inc

11 Future Trends



12 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Landscape (Additional Insight)*

12.1 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices: Developers Landscape

12.2 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices: Product Landscape



