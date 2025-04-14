Cell & Gene Therapies in CNS Disorders Report 2025 - Zolgensma & Elevidys Lead Booming Cell & Gene Therapies in CNS Disorders

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapies in CNS Disorders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Currently, there are nine cell and gene therapies (CGTs) on the market for various central nervous system (CNS) disorders. This includes three gene therapies, three gene-modified cell therapies, and three conditionally approved cell therapies. Novartis's Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) was the first CGT asset to receive traditional approval in the CNS market in 2019.

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in the number of traditionally approved CGTs for genetic disorders such as metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency (AADCD), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).



The analyst anticipates that the global CGT market value in CNS disorders will experience significant growth-sales are expected to increase from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $12.6 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8%. Gene therapies will dominate the CGT market in CNS disorders. This is attributed to strong players such as Sarepta Therapeutics and Novartis with their marketed products Elevidys and Zolgensma, respectively.



Report Scope

Overview of cell and gene therapies (CGT) in CNS Disorders. The report focuses on the marketed CGT assets addressing CNS disorders as well as the top five CNS indications with the most CGT pipeline assets.

Clients will gain insight into the competitive landscape of leading CGT agents in CNS disorders including launch date projections, analyst consensus forecasts, likelihood of approval analysis, and commentary on current and future players.

The report also includes outlook from three key opinion leaders in the 5EU, US and Japan, and analyses key challenges and opportunities in the application of CGTs in CNS disorders.

Additionally, the report includes commentary on the regulatory landscape of CGTs and on the reimbursement environment.

