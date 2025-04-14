Women in Sport 2025 - Media Coverage, Sponsorship Deals and Gender Gaps

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Women in Sport 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the Women in Sport sector provides a detailed, easy to follow overview of the women in sport sector, including a look at the key leaders of the media piracy in sport value chain.



Female sport has been long pushed to the sidelines. Historically, discriminatory attitudes toward female participation have impeded the development of women's sports, resulting in the male counterparts of nearly every sport enjoying higher visibility. Although some sports have made considerable progress in creating a more equitable environment, substantial efforts are still required to achieve true parity.



Women's sport is receiving more attention. Despite for decades women's sports has experienced a lack of marketing in comparison to popular and well-established men's sport, there has been a significant increase in media coverage of women's sports across multiple platforms including NBC and Fox, whilst traditional sports advertisers are also increasing their investments in women's sports. As women's sports are attracting more sports fans, specifically across women's soccer, particularly in the UK, and women's basketball in the US, broadcasters are acknowledging the attention which these sports are receiving.



Sexism is still present across women's sport. Interest in women's sports has surged notably in recent years; however, female athletes continue to face a considerable degree of sexism. Online trolling and abuse, while often reflective of broader social media issues, remain detrimental to these athletes and occur at a disproportionately higher rate than their male counterparts. Approximately 550 days subsequent to the incident that sent shockwaves through Spanish soccer, Luis Rubiales was convicted of sexual assault. This verdict followed an event in which he kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the medal ceremony, after Spain's triumph at the Women's World Cup in August 2023.



Other biological factors affect female sport. Of great concern to many female athletes is childbirth, and how starting a family can impact a female athlete's career. Laura Kenny, Team GB Olympic cyclist, has spoken openly about the difficulties around starting a family whilst being an athlete, and also how the physical impact of being an athlete can affect fertility. The next few years are pivotal for women's sport. Women's sport is a critical juncture, as it tries to secure a more even footing with its male counterparts.

While the amount of money currently being earned by female athletes has never been higher, it still lags significantly behind that of men. Closing the gap will require women's sports to keep growing in popularity, which can only happen by making them accessible to a wider audience. This move has worked well for women's soccer, with many of the biggest tournaments and leagues being broadcast on free-to-air platforms, increasing their visibility among sports fans. 2025 is set to be a significant year for women's rugby in particular, with the Women's Rugby World Cup expected to break attendance records and be the biggest and best Women's Rugby World Cup ever. Accessibility and opportunity are key for women's sport to grow, and the tournament will host matches across England, ensuring that 2025 edition will be the most accessible Women's Rugby World Cup ever.

This report provides an overview of women in sport sector, including the key leaders, a look at some of key trends, an analysis of the industry in terms of market size and growth forecasts, and also a in-depth analysis of the women in sport value chain and its key players.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Value Chain

Media Broadcasting

Sponsorship deals

Attendance

Companies

Company Coverage:

Asics

Barclays

Charlotte Tilbury

Glossier

New Balance

Nike

O2

Spotify

