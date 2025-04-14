Opportunities and Risks in the Czech Republic Cards and Payments Market to 2028

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Czech republic Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Czech cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including card, credit transfer, direct debits, cash and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-28f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Czech cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Czech cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including card, cash, direct debits, credit transfer, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Czech cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Czech cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

In light of the growing preference for contactless payments, banks are launching innovative payment technologies in the Czech Republic, focusing on offering a convenient payment experience. In January 2024, Air Bank launched a payment service. The service is an application which enables merchants to accept payment on their NFC-enabled cell phones. Similarly, inCvak October 2024, Apple launched Tap to Pay in the country; enabling iPhone-using merchants to accept contactless payment by using an iPhone as a payment terminal. Customers can tap their contactless cards on the iPhone to make payment.

The launch of Pay a Contact (Platby na kontakt) in November 2023 is set to further enhance instant payments in the Czech Republic. This P2P payment service enables users to transfer funds using the recipient's phone number, instead of their bank account details; simplifying domestic money transfers. Pay a Contact is built on a centralized Pay a Contact Register, operated by the Central Bank in collaboration with the Czech Banking Association. Currently, payments are limited to CZK5,000 ($225.25) per transaction and can be made only in Czech koruna (CZK). At the end of 2023, a total of 443,000 entities were recorded in the register.

In September 2024, Skoda introduced Pay to Fuel in collaboration with the payment provider Parkopedia. The in-car navigation displays a list of petrol stations that accept Pay to Fuel. Upon arrival at a selected petrol station, the car automatically detects it. The driver can then enter the pump number and verify the gasoline station by launching the app on the car's screen. After refueling, the screen verifies the amount of fuel and the app adds debit or credit card information to process the payment. As confirmation, the driver receives a transaction notification in the MySkoda app.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Czech republic along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including card, cash, direct debits, credit transfer, and cheques .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

Erste Bank

Raiffeisen Bank

Societe Generale Group

MONETA Money Bank

KBC Bank

UniCredit Bank

Air Bank

Equa Bank

Mastercard

Visa

Diners Club

