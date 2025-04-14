Renewable Energy Procurement Market Report: Over 400 Global Companies Commit to 100% Renewable Electricity, with 278 Targeting Completion by 2030

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Dive into Renewable Energy Procurement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the different procurement methods companies can use when adopting renewable energy. Over 400 of the world's largest companies have committed to transition fully to renewable electricity, with 278 of these aiming to achieve their target on or before 2030. There are multiple ways companies can buy renewable energy. Each comes with its own challenges, and some can leave corporate buyers open to accusations of greenwashing.



Key Highlights

On-site generation is the most robust procurement method but has extremely high upfront costs. On-site generation refers to producing energy at the site where it will be consumed. This is an expensive procurement method, as it has high upfront and maintenance costs, but it guarantees 100% renewable energy (RE100) for a company's facilities. This method is best suited for companies with a low number of facilities or large corporations with the capital to invest in new power plants.

Power purchase agreements (PPAs) are becoming more popular. PPAs are long-term contracts between a clean electricity generator and a customer. PPAs may last up to 25 years, during which time the buyer purchases energy at a pre-negotiated price. High credit requirements make PPAs most appropriate for companies that can guarantee continuous energy demand over a long period of time. Supply contracts are the more suitable option for smaller enterprises without the opportunity for on-site generation.

This report analyzes renewable energy procurement methods, including on-site renewable generation, power purchase agreements (PPAs), supply contracts, and energy attribute certificates (EACs).It also evaluates the main challenges to renewable energy procurement, including oversupply, price pressures, and skyrocketing demand.

Understand why companies need to adopt renewable energy. Access the different methods of renewable energy procurement. Identify which energy procurement method is most appropriate for your company.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Why Companies Must Adopt Renewable Energy

Renewable Energy Procurement Methods

Challenges to Renewable Energy Procurement

Glossary

Further Reading

Company Coverage Includes:

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon

Amgen

Apple

AstraZeneca

Avantor

Barclays

Biogen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carlsberg

Continental

Danone

Deloitte

Foxconn

Gilead Sciences

GSK

H&M

Haleon

Inditex

Johnson & Johnson

Labcorp

LG

Meta

Microsoft

MSD

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Organon

PepsiCo

Perrigo

Pfizer

Samsung

Sanofi

Schneider Electric

Starbucks

Takeda

Teva

Thermo Fischer Scientific

UCB

Vodafone

Walmart

West Pharmaceutical Services





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqohve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.