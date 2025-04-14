European Pharma Handbook 2025 - Regulatory & Market Analysis for 32 Countries

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Pharma Handbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Pharma Handbook provides pharmaceutical industry decision-makers with a single source of accurate, up-to-date statistics, information and analysis on prescription drug business and regulatory environments throughout Europe. Coverage of 32 individual countries (cumulatively representing more than 99% of European sales) and a summary section on the EU are included.

Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from the European Pharma Handbook.

Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty drug or a mature generic, whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the European Pharma Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving the world's most important pharmaceutical market.

Information for 32 countries on:

Approval Procedures

Branded vs Generic Use

Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices

Distribution Systems

Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies

Generic Regulations and Market Trends

Growth Rates

Healthcare Systems

Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues

Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices

Manufacturing Infrastructure

Marketing Regulations and Practices

Payment Patterns

Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts

Pharmaceutical Market Structure

Population & Prescriber Characteristics

Pricing Regulations

Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems

R&D Incentives

Regulatory Bodies

Research, Distribution & Marketing

Sales & Consumption

Sales Channels

Trade Policies

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):

European Union: All 28 countries

Europe (Non-EU): Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine

The European Pharma Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast pharmaceutical sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity, and other key factors.

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

EU Pharmaceutical Regulations

Globally Websites of Medicines Regulatory Authorities

Pharmaceutical Country Regulations & Profiles:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Major European Pharmaceutical Companies

