























Company Announcement No 15/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











14 April 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 15

On 26 February 2025 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

announcement



360,000



156,409,900.00 07 April 2025

08 April 2025

09 April 2025

10 April 2025

11 April 2025 30,000

30,000

33,000

25,000

25,000 357.99

373.69

366.11

383.41

381.72 10,739,700.00

11,210,700.00

12,081,630.00

9,585,250.00

9,543,000.00 Total over week 15 143,000 53,160,280.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



503,000



205,570,180.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,890,670 own shares, equal to 7.12% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment