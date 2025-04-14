Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, By Product (Molded Bars, Boxed, Chips & Bites, Truffles & Cups), By Type (Dark, Milk, White), By Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Molded Bars, Boxed, Chips & Bites, Truffles & Cups), By Type (Dark, Milk, White), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vegan chocolate confectionery market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2025 to 2030.

Growing awareness about animal cruelty and the rise in environmental protection campaigns are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Vegan chocolate confectionery is popular among consumers following a flexitarian or vegan diet or consumers having lactose intolerance and other food allergies.



Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Report Highlights

The molded bars segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.3% in the global vegan chocolate confectionery market in 2024. Chocolate bars are the most widely consumed form of chocolate confectionery globally, and this trend extends to their vegan variants.

The milk chocolate segment accounted for a leading revenue share in the vegan chocolate confectionery industry in 2024. The product is made using plant-based alternatives, such as almonds, oats, or coconut milk, and does not contain any dairy ingredients.

The chips & bites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the wide application scope of chips and bites in premium bakery products

The North America vegan chocolate confectionery market accounted for a leading global revenue share of 36.7% in 2024. The steadily growing vegan population in regional economies and the demand for premium-quality and low-sugar confectionery items among consumers has aided market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast years due to the rising cases of lactose intolerance and an increasing number of vegans in the region

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This Report Addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $809.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1870 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units, USD Million)

5.3.1. Boxed

5.3.2. Molded Bars

5.3.3. Chips & Bites

5.3.4. Truffles & Cups

Chapter 6. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Type: Key Takeaways

6.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units, USD Million)

6.3.1. Dark Chocolate

6.3.2. Milk Chocolate

6.3.3. White Chocolate

Chapter 7. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

7.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units, USD Million)

7.3.1. Offline

7.3.2. Online

Chapter 8. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Regional Outlook

8.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units, USD Million)



Chapter 9. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Participant's Overview

9.4. Financial Performance

9.5. Product Benchmarking

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping

9.9. Company Profiles

Endangered Species Chocolate

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

Rococo Chocolates London Limited

Endorfin Foods

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

Mondelez International

Goodio

No Whey Chocolate

Montezuma's Chocolate

Raaka Chocoloate Ltd.

Evolved Chocoloate

Taza Chocolate

Alter Eco Foods

Equal Exchange Coop

