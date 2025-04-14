Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.



Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.



The following transactions have been executed in the period 7 April 2025 to 11 April 2025:



Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 07 April 2025 166,000 145.08 24,083,280 08 April 2025 130,000 147.84 19,219,200 09 April 2025 150,000 147.67 22,150,500 10 April 2025 80,000 150.71 12,056,800 11 April 2025 70,000 151.63 10,614,100 Accumulated for the period 596,000 88,123,880 Accumulated under the programme 10,026,787 1,530,368,334



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.



Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,522,106 treasury shares corresponding to 1.707% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, peter.brondt@tryg.dk

