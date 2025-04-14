Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 7 April 2025 to 11 April 2025:


  		Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
07 April 2025  166,000  145.08  24,083,280
08 April 2025  130,000  147.84  19,219,200
09 April 2025  150,000  147.67  22,150,500
10 April 2025  80,000  150.71  12,056,800
11 April 2025  70,000  151.63  10,614,100
Accumulated for the period  596,000    88,123,880
Accumulated under the programme  10,026,787    1,530,368,334


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,522,106 treasury shares corresponding to 1.707% of the total share capital.

