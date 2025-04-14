CIRRO Fulfillment becomes an Associate Member of Baby Products Industry Association (BPIA) in the UK

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a global e-commerce fulfilment provider, proudly announces its new role as an Associate Member of the Baby Products Industry Association (BPIA), the leading voice of the UK baby and nursery products industry.

CIRRO Fulfillment, with its proven experience in the baby products sector, sees significant growth potential in this dynamic market. The industry, rich with innovative designs and high-quality manufacturing, is filled with brands ready to scale. As a trusted global fulfilment partner, CIRRO is well-positioned to help these businesses expand into new markets worldwide.

Handling baby and nursery products requires careful attention to hygiene and packaging integrity. CIRRO Fulfillment ensures strict standards are maintained at every stage, from storage to delivery. This partnership with BPIA aligns with CIRRO’s long-term goals of growing alongside UK brands and supporting their global expansion. CIRRO is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and market growth for BPIA members.

What CIRRO Fulfillment brings to BPIA members:

Favorable rates: Competitive pricing to support growing businesses

Attentive customer care: Personalized support with a focus on reliability and responsiveness

Sustainable solutions: Eco-friendly packaging options and greener logistics for conscious brands

Tailored services: Custom kitting, branded packaging, expiration date management, and more - designed with baby brands in mind

“Joining BPIA is a meaningful step for CIRRO Fulfillment as we deepen our support for the baby products sector,” said Charles Lu, Head of Business Development Europe at CIRRO Fulfillment. “We look forward to helping BPIA members thrive both locally and internationally.”

Marc Hardenberg, Chair of the BPIA, added: “We are delighted to welcome CIRRO Fulfillment as an Associate member of the BPIA and in doing so open another great benefit to our members.”

About the Baby Products Industry Association

In 2025, the Baby Products Industry Association celebrates 80 years of supporting the UK nursery sector, promoting standards, offering specialist services, and representing members as the leading voice of the baby and nursery products industry. Learn more at www.b-p-a.org.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a global leader in e-commerce fulfilment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 2.3 million square metres of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO Fulfillment delivers seamless, reliable, and cost-effective logistics and fulfilment services worldwide.

