Castle Biosciences to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, May 5, 2025

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of market on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/787806709, or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference call.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 833 470 1428 from the United States, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the access code 040892. International dial-in numbers are available here: https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=80251; please use the same access code above to join the call.

There will be a brief Question and Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

