Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) LindellTV White House Reporter Cara Castronuova Creates a Stir regarding a Question for Karoline Leavitt in the D.C. Press Room Conference Regarding The Health of President Donald J. Trump.

Washington, D.C., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., today announced some in the legacy media may have lost their minds in a press conference on Friday afternoon in the White House Briefing Room. Two revelations emerged as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, reportedly prayed privately with her staff prior to entering the press room; A video was shown on X. She then met with the usual herd of reporters packed tightly, some seated and others standing, including LindellTV's Cara Castronuova, who dropped a bombshell in the press room. Ms. Castronuova serves as Washington, D.C. Chief White House Correspondent for LindellTV. She just happened to get in the last question of the day before the presser wrapped as Ms. Leavitt was answering whether President Trump would turn over all his medical records and test results as the President underwent routine, annual testing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

While Cara was not at the Masters, she did tee up a genuine but fun Friday question for Karoline Leavitt, regarding the health and overall appearance of President Trump and whether the White House would "release the President's fitness plan." Ms. Castronuova said, "President Trump looks healthier than ever before -- healthier than he did eight years ago. I'm sure everybody in this room could agree. Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy (most everyone in the room burst into laughter) and is he eating less McDonalds?" Karoline Leavitt instantly chuckled with a wide grin as she stated, "I can confirm the President is in very good shape." While President Trump has fans in the press room, and even with some "new media" who report on him fairly and objectively, he also has his share of stone-faced, frowning detractors, who could be great in a prune juice commercial. This might be due in part to the recent bad weather in D.C. and the ever-present bad attitudes -- not related to Ms. Castronuova's question. Could it be that maybe they are not sleeping on a MyPillow? Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News called out the unhinged legacy media reactions, as it was evident legacy media were thrown a true knock-out blow by the former boxer, now White House Correspondent for LindellTV, Cara Castronuova.

Ms. Castronuova happens to know what she's talking about when it comes to health, fitness, weight loss, nutrition, and boxing. She is a former professional boxer and two-time Golden Gloves Winner, who's learning a lot more than why some reporters have reserved seats in the briefing room. She's also becoming more knowledgeable in golf with her recent news coverage and reporting from the White House about the professional LIV Golf Event in Miami, Florida at the Trump National Doral Miami. Like Rory Mcllroy earning a Green Jacket at yesterday's Masters Tournament, Ms. Castronuova's Green Jacket performance in the White House Press Briefing Room on Friday was not staged, as some inferred or reported.

In a NY Post interview, Cara Castronuova said, “I wanted to genuinely ask on behalf of the American people about the President’s new fitness and diet regimen. Love him or hate him, the eyes don’t deceive. He lost weight, looks buffer and appears healthier than he did when he came into office eight years ago! I think it’s inspirational to Americans over the age of 65 that it’s never too late to start losing the weight and taking control of your health. As a former celebrity fitness trainer and boxer I understand the mental strength it takes for someone who is over 65 to lose weight. I think the American people in that generation would love some tips directly from the President. Maybe I’ll get a chance to ask him.”

Ms. Castronuova appeared on the TV Series, "The Biggest Loser" as a trainer and has become another beauty in the White House Press Room, along with 27 year-old Karoline Leavitt. Social Media is abuzz on X along with other social media outlets, as numerous people weighed in (pun intended) regarding Cara's question. Many were enthusiastic and others perhaps haven't seen or don't wish to see anything that President Trump is working on to Make America Great Again (MAGA) and to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) with the help of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services. This Administration has a track record of getting things done and when this four years concludes, we believe America and its citizens will be wealthy again.

LindellTV's Cara Castronova said, “Of course I would ask a question on the President’s weight loss secrets! I am a champion boxer and come from a celebrity fitness training background. I was the founder of an organization that helped kids lose weight called Knockout Obesity Foundation. Fitness and health has always been something I have cared deeply about. As White House correspondent for LindellTV, I am here at the White House physically and see the President almost every day. I took note of his weight loss, slimmer frame, his improvement in posture, and his overall healthier appearance. Therefore, I believe this is a really relevant question because of the chronic disease epidemic in the United States right now. President Trump is a great example of a person who took his health into his own hands and I think the American people would greatly benefit from any tips that he might have. That is why I asked the question. More than half of the country voted for him and would love to hear the answer. He is arguably the most famous and powerful person in the world. Therefore anything that he might say or any insight as to how he lost weight and got fitter is incredibly valuable information that would benefit and inspire the health of the nation. If you don’t have healthy citizens you don’t have a country!”

There are people who still believe that the world is coming to an end and that the President doesn't care, as long as he can have his limo and his orange hair. (a Cheech and Chong line in a song) and fervently believe the President is a bad, unhinged man who plays golf all day and cares nothing for the nation or people, as he drinks the day away at Mara Lago. For the record, he doesn't drink. Why would a billionaire who owns golf properties and hotels around the world and who makes tons of money from other business enterprises, suddenly decide to get a job and work for $400,000 yearly (taxable) plus an expense account of $50,000 annually, which is non-taxable? Why would anyone suffer the things Donald J. Trump has thankfully survived? Three assassination attempts, one which drew his own blood and wounded David Dutch, and James Copenhaver. This obviously organized set of deeds was sent from the very pits of hell and cost the life of Fire Chief Corey Comperatore who valiantly shielded others. "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." -John 15:13 KJV. Corey laid down his life that day. President Trump puts himself on the line everyday for all of us and he wants to put the nation back in order and unite others, whether Democrat, Independent, Republican or even those who are apolitical. Everyone regardless of politics wants peace, safety, security and prosperity.

If news orgaizations cannot be objective, then we have lost the battle and our Country. Why should the masses be fed a diet of demeaning content by mainstream, legacy media? No wonder some people are depressed and require meds to get through the day. Legacy news audiences are rapidly diminishing as reporters and anchors head to the exits. Why? Is it because President Donald J. Trump received another term? This is a golden opportunity for all media but they have to seize it. Those that don't, will soon disappear from the stage. LindellTV is leading the way with inside the White House and outside the White House coverage of what matters to you, the viewer, not a pathetic corporate agenda.

Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Excutive Officer of LindellTV OTC (FSBN), known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. - "We are so proud of our Chief White House Correspondent, Cara Castronuova for all she does each day in the Briefing Room and beyond. The press could use a lot more joy of the Lord. While a number of reporters have it, especially Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who faces some pretty bad attitudes daily, along with repetitive questions asked three different ways, our reporters bring thought-provoking questions and a sense of humor. Reporting is a hard job and is exacerbated by doing it from the White House. At LindellTV are creative, fair, and report on our President in a way that accurately portrays him to the public. We will not be afraid to tell our Great President when he's getting it right or when we might disagree with him - he's there for all of us."

In closing, The President had a thorough physical and the Physician to the President, Capt Sean P. Barbabella, D.O., MC, USN, who said, "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump's days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf. President Trump exhibits excellent cognative and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief."

Note that the AP stylebook will not be followed until they get some style. It's a new day in media and reporting! LindellTV will continue to pursue the stories legacy media won't! We challenge all media to report fairly, if they can. We realize that many networks and their bosses are given orders from the top and are limited, so we understand it's not all the fault of reporters; Since many networks lean left with rotten agendas, we urge reporters to join media companies like LindellTV to get away from censorship. Speak your mind, speak the truth and be VOCL!

