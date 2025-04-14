XOMA Royalty Completes Sale of Kinnate Pipeline Assets

XOMA Royalty sold the remaining Kinnate pipeline assets for a total of up to $270 million in upfront and milestone payments, plus royalties on commercial sales at rates ranging from low single digits to mid-teens

Holders of Kinnate Contingent Value Rights (CVRs) will receive 85% of all related upfront, milestone, and royalty payments paid to XOMA Royalty prior to April 2, 2029

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today it has completed the sale of all five pipeline assets that were acquired when XOMA Royalty closed its acquisition of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. on April 3, 2024. Pursuant to the terms of the related asset purchase agreements, XOMA Royalty is entitled to upfront and milestone payments of up to $270 million and future royalty payments at rates ranging from the low single digits to mid-teens on commercial sales tied to these assets.

“In addition to distributing the majority of Kinnate’s cash balance to its existing shareholders upon closing of the acquisition, we have also created the potential for additional upside by selling all of Kinnate’s early-stage pipeline products,” stated Owen Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of XOMA Royalty. “Per the terms of the Kinnate acquisition agreement, legacy Kinnate shareholders will receive, by way of their Kinnate Contingent Value Rights (CVRs), 85% of payments received by XOMA Royalty prior to April 2, 2029, including all related upfront, milestones, and royalty payments, related to these Kinnate assets.”

About XOMA Royalty Corporation

XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

As of the date of this press release, the commercial assets in XOMA Royalty's milestone and royalty portfolio are VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), MIPLYFFA™ (arimoclomol), XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, IXINITY® [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], and DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet).