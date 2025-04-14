New Poll: 9 in 10 Canadians Support Expanding Hydropower in Canada

Ottawa, Ontario, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national poll shows that more than 90 per cent of Canadians support the development of new and existing hydropower facilities across the country. Commissioned by WaterPower Canada and conducted by Abacus Data, the survey reveals overwhelming support for hydropower as an affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy source - and a key solution for Canada’s clean energy future.

“Canadians are sending a clear message: they want more investment in hydropower,” said Lorena Patterson, President and CEO of WaterPower Canada. “Hydro is already doing the heavy lifting – when it comes to delivering clean, reliable, and affordable electricity. These findings confirm that Canadians overwhelmingly support expanding hydro’s role in our energy mix.”

The survey shows that when considering which energy sources Canada should invest in, price is the most important factor. More than one-third of respondents (36 per cent) ranked the cost of energy for consumers as their top priority. When compared with other baseload energy sources, hydropower is viewed as a dependable, cost-effective option to meet Canada's growing energy needs.

Key Findings:

Price/cost for consumers is the top factor for Canadians, with 36 per cent ranking it as their number one priority.

Economic benefits are ranked second most important, with 24 per cent considering it the most important factor.

Reliability of energy supply is important for older Canadians, but younger Canadians (under 29) prioritize environmental impact.

Environmental impact is ranked as the most important factor by 20 per cent of Canadians, with younger Canadians and voters of the Liberal and NDP parties more likely to prioritize it higher than other factors.

“Canadians are clear about their priorities,” said Patterson. “With price being the most important consideration, hydropower stands out as a dependable and cost-effective option to meet our growing energy needs.”

91 per cent of Canadians support the development of new and existing hydropower facilities in Canada, and public support for hydropower remains strong across political affiliations. The survey found that:

31 per cent of Conservative Party (CPC) voters strongly support hydropower development and prioritize the price of energy for consumers and economic benefits when considering energy sources, with 41 per cent citing the price/cost to consumers as the most important factor.

35 per cent of Liberal Party (LPC) voters strongly support hydropower development, with key priorities being the price of energy for consumers (33 per cent), reliability (24 per cent), environmental impact (22 per cent), and economic benefits (21 per cent).

30 per cent of New Democratic Party (NDP) voters strongly support hydropower development and emphasize the importance of price of energy for consumers (31 per cent) and environmental impact (28 per cent), followed closely by economic benefits (25 per cent).

Despite these varying priorities, the poll indicates that hydropower’s advantages - particularly its price/cost to consumers, reliability, and economic benefits - resonate strongly across all major political parties in Canada.

“With Canada’s electricity demand set to double by 2050, expanding our clean power capacity is critical,” added Patterson. “Hydropower is a made-in-Canada solution with broad public backing - now is the time to build on that support to meet both energy and climate goals.”

The full polling data is available here.

Background information:

The survey was conducted with 2,000 Canadians aged 18+ between March 20-25, 2025. The margin of error is ±2.19 per cent at a 95 per cent confidence level. The data were weighted according to census data to ensure accurate representation.

About WaterPower Canada (WPC):

WaterPower Canada (WPC) is the national voice of Canada’s waterpower industry. As a not-for-profit trade association, WPC represents members across the sector, including hydropower producers, manufacturers, and developers, who collectively account for over 95% of Canada’s waterpower capacity, advocating for the sustainable development and use of waterpower to meet Canada’s current and future energy needs.