Pro Tech Auto Body’s Wendy Ulch Featured in HelloAmarillo Magazine as Expert on Paintless Dent Repair

AMARILLO, Texas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a faster, more affordable way to fix dents without compromising your vehicle’s original finish, according to Wendy Ulch of Pro Tech Auto Body in Amarillo, TX. In a recent HelloAmarillo magazine feature, she shares the practical advantages of Paintless Dent Repair (PDR). Known for its non-invasive technique and quick turnaround, PDR is becoming the preferred solution for drivers looking to restore their vehicles efficiently and affordably.

PDR works by gently massaging the dented metal back into shape from behind the panel, preserving the factory paint and eliminating the need for sanding, fillers, or repainting. This approach not only saves time but also reduces costs compared to traditional bodywork. According to the article, PDR is particularly effective for hail damage, door dings, and minor collision dents. Additionally, the method is environmentally responsible since it avoids using chemical fillers and automotive paints. Insurance companies often favor PDR because it maintains a vehicle’s resale value and structural integrity.

For Amarillo drivers, choosing paintless dent repair means fewer disruptions and quicker results, often within a single day. Wendy Ulch’s insights in the article, The Benefits of Paintless Dent Repair , explain why PDR is an increasingly popular and smart option for modern vehicle owners.

