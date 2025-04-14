Packaging Equipment Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025, with Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Coesia, Krones, Robert Bosch and Douglas Machine

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Equipment Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaging equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $44.17 billion in 2024 to $46.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on efficiency, healthcare and pharmaceutical requirements, urbanization and consumer demand, advancements in smart packaging, stringent regulations.



The packaging equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $67.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cost-efficiency and performance, healthcare and pharmaceutical growth, rise of smart packaging, rapid urbanization, food safety and hygiene, customization and flexibility.

Major trends in the forecast period include automation and industry 4 integration, sustainability initiatives, customization and flexibility, smart packaging technologies, consumer safety and hygiene standards.



The anticipated growth in the packaging equipment market is being driven by the increasing demand for flexible and integrated packaging machinery. This type of machinery processes films to create various packaging formats such as filled bags, sticks, and pouches. It forms a coordinated system that prepares goods for safe, cost-effective, and efficient movement across the supply chain. This approach aims to maximize consumer value, boost sales, and ultimately increase profits. For example, in October 2022, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) reported an 11.2% increase in domestic shipments of packaging machinery, reaching a total category value of $10.5 billion. Converting machinery also saw growth, with a 9.5% rise in domestic shipments, reaching $1.1 billion, indicating a substantial demand for packaging equipment.



The packaging equipment market is further expected to be fueled by the rise of e-commerce. E-commerce, involving online retail, electronic payments, and various online business transactions, relies on packaging equipment to optimize the secure and efficient packaging of products. This ensures safe transit and enhances logistics and customer satisfaction in the online retail supply chain. In August 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that retail e-commerce sales in the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $277.6 billion, reflecting a 2.1% increase from the first quarter of 2023. This growth in e-commerce activities is a significant driver for the packaging equipment market.



Technological advancements are emerging as a prominent trend in the packaging equipment market, with major players focusing on innovative technologies to maintain their market position. For example, in 2022, Viking Masek Packaging Technologies launched the 4SC-235, an automated pouch packaging machine designed for small businesses. This innovation has not only expanded the client market but also provided brand-loyal customers with a highly productive, prefabricated pouch packaging solution.



Major companies in the packaging equipment market are actively developing automated machines, such as automated in-line packing machines, to enhance packaging efficiency. Automated in-line packing machines play a crucial role in the end-of-line packing process. For instance, in September 2022, Ranpak introduced 2-EH Pro 100, a new grade of 2-Ethylhexanol with 100% renewable, traceable mass-balanced carbon content. This product aims to minimize the carbon footprint throughout the value chain, supporting sustainable sourcing of renewable and recycled raw materials.



Major companies operating in the packaging equipment market include Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc., Coesia S.p.A., Krones AG, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Douglas Machine Inc., Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Amcor plc, GEA Group AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Duravant LLC, Sacmi Imola S.C., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Garvey Corporation, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc., Adelphi Group Ltd., Arpac LLC, Oystar Holding GmbH, Berhalter AG, Multivac Inc., Nichrome India Ltd., Cougar Packaging Solutions Inc., Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Harland Machine Systems Ltd., IMA S.p.A., Ishida Co. Ltd., KHS GmbH, Kyana Packaging & Industrial Supply Inc., Practical Packaging Solutions, R.A Jones & Co. Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $67.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Packaging Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Packaging Equipment Market Trends and Strategies



4. Packaging Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Packaging Equipment Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Packaging Equipment PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Packaging Equipment Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Packaging Equipment Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Packaging Equipment Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Packaging Equipment Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Fillers

Form Fill Seal

Lapping

Labelling

Coding

Bottling line

6.2. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

General Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

6.3. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Personal Care

6.4. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fillers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Liquid Fillers

Dry Fillers

Paste Fillers

Gravity Fillers

6.5. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Sub-Segmentation of Form Fill Seal (FFS), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Vertical Form Fill Seal Machines

Horizontal Form Fill Seal Machines

6.6. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lapping, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Manual Lappers

Automatic Lappers

6.7. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Sub-Segmentation of Labeling, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Automatic Labeling Machines

Semi-Automatic Labeling Machines

Labeling Systems For Different Container Types

6.8. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Sub-Segmentation of Coding, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Inkjet Coders

Laser Coders

Thermal Transfer Coders

6.9. Global Packaging Equipment Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bottling Line, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Bottle Rinsers

Fillers

Cappers

Labelers

7-29. Packaging Equipment Market Regional and Country Analysis



30. Packaging Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Packaging Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Packaging Equipment Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Coesia S.p.a. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Krones AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Douglas Machine Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Packaging Equipment Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Dover Corporation

31.2. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

31.3. Amcor plc

31.4. GEA Group AG

31.5. Graphic Packaging Holding Company

31.6. Duravant LLC

31.7. Sacmi Imola S.C.

31.8. Marchesini Group S.p.a.

31.9. Garvey Corporation

31.10. Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc.

31.11. Adelphi Group Ltd.

31.12. Arpac LLC

31.13. Oystar Holding GmbH

31.14. Berhalter AG

31.15. Multivac Inc.



32. Global Packaging Equipment Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Packaging Equipment Market



34. Recent Developments in the Packaging Equipment Market



35. Packaging Equipment Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



