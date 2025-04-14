Protein Engineering Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025, with Bruker, Codexis, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GenScript

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Engineering Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The protein engineering market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $4.11 billion in 2024 to $4.69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to scientific breakthroughs, early therapeutic success stories, biopharmaceutical revolution, rise of monoclonal antibodies, regulatory framework establishment.



The protein engineering market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for therapeutic proteins, advancements in biotechnology, drug development and research, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, focus on precision medicine.

Major trends in the forecast period include advanced protein design tools, high-throughput screening techniques, artificial intelligence (ai) and machine learning, novel protein expression systems, CRISPR and gene editing technologies.



The escalating demand for protein-based drugs is a key driver fueling the growth of the protein engineering market. These drugs, derived from proteins and utilized for therapeutic purposes, are genetically engineered versions of naturally occurring human proteins. Protein engineering techniques involve modifying protein sequences by altering nucleotides within their encoding genes. This alteration aims to tailor protein-based drugs to specific applications, optimizing their effectiveness. For instance, a study published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal forecasts a 20% increase, reaching nearly 80 million individuals requiring insulin for type-2 diabetes by 2030. This burgeoning demand underscores the impetus driving the protein engineering market.



The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases stands as a driving force behind the growth trajectory of the protein engineering market. Chronic diseases, persisting over extended periods, present challenges for effective treatment. Protein engineering plays a pivotal role in developing targeted therapies by customizing treatments for precision drug design. This approach enhances specificity, minimizes side effects, and introduces innovative personalized medication options. With complex molecular mechanisms often involved in chronic illnesses, the ability to customize drugs through protein engineering becomes crucial in addressing specific disease pathways. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the global population affected by chronic diseases is projected to escalate to 142.66 million by 2050 from 71.522 million in 2020, emphasizing the driving force of protein engineering in combating chronic diseases.



Leading companies in protein engineering are prioritizing the establishment of advanced protein engineering foundries, catering to improved research and industrial applications. These foundries function as comprehensive protein engineering laboratories, enabling swift and scaled testing of new proteins across various technologies. For example, Adaptyv Bio, a Switzerland-based advanced nanotechnology and biotechnology company, introduced a protein engineering foundry in April 2023. This integrated laboratory empowers protein engineers to efficiently iterate designs and collect data on proteins, significantly reducing reagent usage, experiment duration, and cost per data point. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across all stages of protein creation, from sequence design to experimental execution and data recording, aims to democratize protein design research and accelerate the field of protein engineering. The ultimate goal is to streamline protein engineering processes for enhanced accessibility and rapid advancements.



Key players in the protein engineering market are creating innovative products using advanced technologies, such as the SUREtechnology platform, to improve the stability, efficacy, and manufacturability of therapeutic proteins. The SUREtechnology platform allows for precise modifications, facilitating the production of next-generation biologics with enhanced therapeutic properties, minimized side effects, and increased production efficiency. For example, in September 2023, KBI Biopharma, a US-based biotechnology company, introduced SUREmAb, an innovative solution developed on its SUREtechnology platform. This product focuses on the optimized, safe, and cost-effective development and manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), addressing the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. SUREmAb enables rapid progress from transfection to Research Cell Bank (RCB) in as little as nine weeks and allows for drug substance release within 11 months.



In July 2024, Fortifi, a US-based food processing company, acquired Les Innovations Mecaniques Alimentaires for an undisclosed amount. By incorporating LIMA into its operations, Fortifi aims to reinforce its leadership position in the food processing equipment market, boosting its competitiveness and market share. Les Innovations Mecaniques Alimentaires is a France-based manufacturer of protein processing equipment.



Major companies operating in the protein engineering market are Bruker Corporation, Codexis Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Amgen Inc., InvivoGen, Enantis s.r.o., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Aragen Bioscience Inc., Creative BioMart, Waters Corporation, Genentech Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen Inc., Abzena plc.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Protein Engineering Market Characteristics



3. Protein Engineering Market Trends and Strategies



4. Protein Engineering Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Protein Engineering Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Protein Engineering PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Protein Engineering Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Protein Engineering Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Protein Engineering Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Protein Engineering Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Protein Engineering Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Protein Engineering Market, Segmentation by Product and Services, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Instruments

Reagents

Services and Software

6.2. Global Protein Engineering Market, Segmentation by Protein Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Insulin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Coagulation Factors

Vaccines

Growth Factors

Other Protein Types

6.3. Global Protein Engineering Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Irrational Protein Design

Rational Protein Design

6.4. Global Protein Engineering Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

6.5. Global Protein Engineering Market, Sub-Segmentation of Instruments, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Protein Purification Systems

Spectroscopy and Imaging Systems

Mass Spectrometers

6.6. Global Protein Engineering Market, Sub-Segmentation of Reagents, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Enzymes

Antibodies

Labeling and Detection Reagents

6.7. Global Protein Engineering Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services and Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Custom Protein Engineering Services

Analytical Services

Consulting Services

Modeling and Simulation Software

Data Analysis Software

Bioinformatics Tools

7-29. Protein Engineering Market Regional and Country Analysis



30. Protein Engineering Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Protein Engineering Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Protein Engineering Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Bruker Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Codexis Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Danaher Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. GenScript Biotech Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Protein Engineering Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Agilent Technologies Inc.

31.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

31.3. New England Biolabs Inc.

31.4. PerkinElmer Inc.

31.5. Amgen Inc.

31.6. InvivoGen

31.7. Enantis s.r.o.

31.8. Promega Corporation

31.9. Merck KGaA

31.10. Aragen Bioscience Inc.

31.11. Creative BioMart

31.12. Waters Corporation

31.13. Genentech Inc.

31.14. Novartis AG

31.15. Pfizer Inc.



32. Global Protein Engineering Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Protein Engineering Market



34. Recent Developments in the Protein Engineering Market



35. Protein Engineering Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3diuq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.