Disposable Blood Bags Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Fresenius, Terumo, Grifols, MacoPharma, HLL Lifecare, Poly Medicure, INNVOL Medical India, Span Healthcare, Haemonetics and Neomedic

The "Disposable Blood Bags Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disposable blood bags market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period 2025 to 2030.

Market Trends:

Increased Road Traffic Accidents Driving Demand : During the analysis period, the rising number of road traffic accidents is expected to significantly boost the demand for blood and blood products. According to the World Health Organization (December 2023 update), approximately 1.19 million people die annually due to traffic accidents, with an additional 20 to 50 million individuals suffering non-fatal injuries. Road accidents cost most countries about 3% of their GDP. Low- and middle-income nations, which account for 92% of global road fatalities despite having only 60% of the world's vehicles, are particularly affected. The substantial blood loss associated with such accidents is anticipated to drive market growth.

The global disposable blood bags market is projected to expand during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of blood-related illnesses and the rising need for blood collection and transfer bags. Millions of people are affected by blood disorders annually, as reported by the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Conditions such as anemias, venous thromboembolism, hemophilia, and sickle cell disease (SCD) impact red and white blood cells, platelets, bone marrow, and plasma proteins. For instance, the US CDC reports that SCD affects about 100,000 Americans, with 1 in every 365 Black or African-American births and 1 in every 16,300 Hispanic-American births impacted. This growing prevalence of blood disorders is expected to fuel the disposable blood bags market.

North America has been identified as the dominant market for disposable blood bags globally, driven by the widespread use of blood tests and extensive research and development activities. The United States and Canada have significantly utilized blood bags, and the market is expected to grow further due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives promoting disposable blood bags, and ongoing improvements in sterility standards.

: North America has been identified as the dominant market for disposable blood bags globally, driven by the widespread use of blood tests and extensive research and development activities. The United States and Canada have significantly utilized blood bags, and the market is expected to grow further due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives promoting disposable blood bags, and ongoing improvements in sterility standards. Asia Pacific as the Fastest-Growing Market: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for disposable blood bags during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of accidents and increasing blood transfusion and transportation procedures are key drivers. Emerging economies like China and India are expected to play a major role in the region's market expansion.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols, S.A, MacoPharma, S.A, HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, INNVOL Medical India Limited, Span Healthcare Private Limited, Haemonetics Corporation, and Neomedic International among others.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Disposable Blood Bags Market Segmentation:

The disposable blood bags market is analysed by type into the following:

Collection Bag

Transfer Bag

Disposable Blood Bags Market Segmentation by product:

Disposable blood bag is one of the largest market segments. The report analysed the disposable blood bags market into different segments as below:

Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

Disposable Blood Bags Market Segmentation by end-users:

Hospitals

Blood Bank

Non-Governmental organizations (NGOs)

Disposable Blood Bags Market Segmentation by regions:

The study also analysed the Disposable Blood Bags Market into the following regions, with country level forecasts and analysis as below:

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)

