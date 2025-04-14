Polyisoprene Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, By Application (Tires & Related Products, Latex, Footwear, Non-automotive Engineering, Belts & Hose, Others), Segment and Region

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyisoprene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Tires & Related Products, Latex, Footwear, Non-automotive Engineering, Belts & Hose, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyisoprene market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Increasing adoption of polyisoprene in the automotive, footwear, medical, non-automotive sectors is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The product is also expected to have a high demand in the tires & related products application due to the product properties like excellent resistance to abrasion &tearing and high compression set along with the increasing demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs).



Major players in the market are investing to expand and develop polyisoprene for end-use industries. Mergers and acquisitions to gain a higher market share are expected to intensify the market competition over the forecast period.



The rising environmental concerns arising from crude oil-based polyisoprene have compelled many elastomer manufacturers to develop technology for the production of biomass-derived polyisoprene rubber.



Polyisoprene Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the tires & related products application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow further at a prominent CAGR over the forecast period

Europe accounted for the maximum market revenue share in 2024 and will remain dominant throughout the forecast period

Favorable government support to encourage green building construction in various countries including the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, Sweden, and Ireland is expected to propel the product demand in the safety footwear application

In addition, growth in the sales of EVs is predicted to introduce a competitive dynamic to the automotive market in Europe

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market

For instance, in August 2021, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company entered into a strategic collaboration with Plus, a global provider of self-driving truck technology

This collaboration is expected to expand Goodyear's services, including connected tires, and enhance transportation efficiency & safety for semi-trucks powered by Plus's Level 4 autonomous driving technology

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Polyisoprene Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Polyisoprene Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Polyisoprene Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Polyisoprene Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Tires & Related Products

4.1.2. Latex

4.1.3. Footwear

4.1.4. Non-automotive Engineering

4.1.5. Belts & Hose

4.1.6. Others



Chapter 5. Polyisoprene Market: Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Regional Snapshot

5.2. Polyisoprene Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Competitive Dynamics

6.4. Company Profiles

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Kuraray

Kent Elastomer Products

Minnesota Rubber & Plastics

Zeon

JSR Corporation

SIBUR Holding PJSC

