TopBuilder Announces Integration With BuildingConnected

HOUSTON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuilder , a leading business development platform and CRM software for contractors in commercial construction, is excited to announce a new integration with BuildingConnected® , a pre-construction solution that is part of Autodesk Construction CloudÒ, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams.

TopBuilder CRM provides a centralized workspace for teams to manage sales pipelines, respond to opportunities with professional quoting and automated workflows, and gain visibility into every stage of construction business development and project management.

The strategic integration allows contractors to manage bid invitations more effectively, saving time and improving bid success rates, directly impacting construction businesses’ project acquisition and revenue.

Subcontractors can now import bid invitations, including any updates made throughout the bidding process, from BuildingConnected's Bid Board tool into TopBuilder. Within TopBuilder, construction teams can then filter and score those bids to identify and prioritize high-value projects based on factors such as job type, general contractor, and market segment. These capabilities help contractors focus on more profitable projects, increasing the likelihood of winning bids and increasing revenue and margins. Finally, intent to bid statuses are sent back to Bid Board.

Additional integrations with Microsoft Outlook and Google Calendar further reduce the risk of missed deadlines and help teams stay on track with automated task reminders and follow-ups. The combination of BuildingConnected with TopBuilder’s ContractorBI™ gives users full visibility into bid performance so they can identify trends and make informed decisions to optimize bid strategies. Increased insight into these processes helps contractors and construction businesses more accurately forecast revenue and improve profitability over time.

“Our integration with BuildingConnected delivers substantial value to construction teams, enabling them to organize and manage bids more efficiently," said TopBuilder CEO Dave Knowles. "By connecting TopBuilder’s platform with BuildingConnected, contractors can eliminate data silos, improve collaboration and reduce time spent on manual tasks to increase bid accuracy, and ultimately win more projects.”

“By focusing attention on projects that best fit their firms, preconstruction teams can better optimize their chances to win the work,” said James Cook, director of industry & technology partnerships at Autodesk. “Integrating bids from BuildingConnected with TopBuilder equips construction teams with the crucial information needed to best allocate resources throughout the bidding process.”

