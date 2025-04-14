Complete Solar to Report 2024 and Q1’25 on April 23

OREM, Utah, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. d/b/a Complete Solar (Nasdaq: CSLR) today announced that it will present its audited 2024 financial results and unaudited Q1’25 results in a quarterly investor report on April 23 at 1:00pm ET. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website: investors.completesolar.com/news-events/events.

Complete Solar chairman and CEO T.J. Rodgers said, “Our 2024 financial results are now complete and will be presented to investors on Wednesday, April 23 in our quarterly webcast. In addition, the audited financials for Q4’24 and as-yet unaudited Q1’25 financials will be presented to fully detail CSLR’s first two complete $80 million-plus quarters after the SunPower asset acquisition. These results establish the “New” CSLR as a $300 million-plus annualized residential solar installer, ranked fifth in that market, in which only two companies have over $1 billion in revenue, SunRun and Freedom Forever*. The financials will also demonstrate that CSLR is now both profitable on operating income** and cashflow positive. We will also present a growth plan to move up in the rankings this year, which involves deepening our relationship with Sunder Energy, a leading solar sales company with whom we inked our first deal last November.”

Rodgers concluded, “Finally, we are going to use our SunPower brand name, so our shareholders can benefit from the name of the oldest and most famous Silicon Valley solar company founded 40 years ago in 1985. We are in the process of formally changing our name to SunPower and our stock market ticker symbol to SPWR.”

* Ohm Analytic data, February 2025. Company estimates for private companies.

** All financial numbers in this report are created on a non-GAAP basis.

About Complete Solar

With its recent acquisition of SunPower assets, Complete Solar has become a leading residential solar services provider in North America. Complete Solar’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information, visit www.completesolar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the establishment of Complete Solar as a $300-million solar installer, our ranking by annualized revenue in the solar installer industry, our expectations regarding profitability and cashflow positive operations, deepening our relationship with Sunder Energy, and the benefits of our use of the SunPower name. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, our ability to implement further headcount reductions and cost controls, our ability to integrate and operate the combined business with the SunPower assets, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the SunPower acquisition, global market conditions, any adjustments, changes or revisions to our financial results arising from our financial closing procedures, the completion of our audit and financial statements for Q4/24 and fiscal 2024, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the Securities Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K with respect to fiscal 2024 that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Complete Solar assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

Shickie@CompleteSolar.com

(801) 477-5847

Source: Complete Solar, Inc.