SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. Purchases 5 BTC

IRVINE,Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings (Headquarters: California, USA; CEO: Yoshiyuki Aikawa) hereby announces that, based on the announcement of a decision to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) disclosed on February 12, 2025, it has completed its purchase of 5 BTC as of April 14, 2025.

This acquisition is part of our strategic financial policy aimed at responding flexibly and proactively to fluctuations in macroeconomic conditions and enhancing long-term corporate value. Bitcoin is gaining attention as a new means of preserving value, and we recognize its potential to maintain asset value, particularly during inflationary periods, while contributing to improved financial stability through diversified investments. Moving forward, we will continue to adhere strictly to the principle of asset diversification and implement prudent and responsible financial management within a robust risk management framework. While focusing on investments for business growth, we will also establish a financial base aimed at maximizing further revenue through flexible financial strategies, including cryptocurrencies for our available funds.

Information regarding our initiatives and progress will be disclosed on our official website as needed. We kindly request the continued support and understanding of our shareholders and stakeholders.

Details of BTC Purchase

(1) Purchased Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (BTC) (2) Purchase Amount: 5 BTC (approx. ¥60 million / US$ 0.4 million) (3) Purchase Date: April 14, 2025



About SBC Medical



SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchise clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchise clinic customers, assistance with franchise employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchise clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchise clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchise clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchise clinics.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com