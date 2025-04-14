Exactus Energy Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Launch of Exactus Engineering: Forward-Thinking Structural Engineer Services

Toronto, Ontario, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Energy, the leader in site surveys and solar engineering solutions across North America, proudly announces its 10-year anniversary alongside the launch of its newest venture, Exactus Engineering. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth as it extends its expertise beyond solar into comprehensive civil and structural engineering services.

A Decade of Solar Excellence

Founded in 2015 by engineers Matthew Jaglowitz and Eddie Obeliunas, Exactus Energy began with a vision to harness drone technology for providing accurate engineering solutions with unparalleled safety and turnaround times. What started as a grassroots operation has evolved into an industry powerhouse with an experienced team of engineers, technicians, and client service professionals serving 50 states across the US and 9 provinces in Canada.

“When we started Exactus Energy ten years ago, we saw an opportunity to revolutionize solar engineering through technology and efficiency,” said Matthew Jaglowitz, Co-Founder. “Today, with over 100,000 solar projects under our belt, we’re proud to expand our mission with Exactus Engineering.”

Building on Success

The launch of Exactus Engineering follows the successful establishment of Exactus Surveying Inc. in 2024, which has quickly become a trusted name in property surveys throughout Ontario. This rapid growth demonstrates the company’s ability to identify market needs and deliver exceptional service with the same precision and reliability that defined its solar operations.



“Exactus Engineering represents a natural evolution of our expertise,” explained Eddie Obeliunas, Co-Founder. “We’ve built our reputation on providing fast, seamless, and nationwide engineering solutions for solar projects. Now, we’re applying that same approach to a broader range of civil and structural engineering challenges.”

Comprehensive Engineering Solutions

Exactus Engineering will offer a full spectrum of civil and structural engineering services, including:

Exactus Engineering structural services for commercial and residential projects

Civil infrastructure development and assessment

Construction engineering and consultation

The new division will maintain Exactus Energy’s commitment to rapid turnaround times, competitive pricing, and comprehensive service, with licensed professionals available across North America.

Continuing the Mission

As Exactus Energy celebrates its first decade and embarks on this new chapter, the company remains dedicated to its founding mission: empowering clients to fight climate change through modern engineering services and seamless solutions.

“While we’re expanding our scope with Exactus Engineering, our core values remain unchanged,” said Jaglowitz. “We’re still focused on leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver precise, efficient solutions that exceed client expectations.”

About Exactus Energy

Exactus Energy is a professional services firm specializing in solar engineering, providing comprehensive site survey, design, and engineering solutions for solar projects of any scale. Founded in Toronto, Canada, the company now services projects nationwide across the US and Canada with industry-leading turnaround times and expertise.



Contact Information:

Exactus Engineering

1-800-524-8140

info@exactusengineering.com

https://www.exactusengineering.com



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/exactus-energy-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-with-launch-of-exactus-engineering-forward-thinking-structural-engineer-services/