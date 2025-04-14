Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. to Participate in D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference in New York City

Tokyo, Japan, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that its management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Tokyo Lifestyle expects to engage and share its story with a broad network of investors at the conference.

Details of the event are as follows:

The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Location: New York City

Venue: The Plaza Hotel

The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference promises to be a remarkable opportunity for engagement across multiple sectors providing insights and expert commentary. Its focus is on showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate setting. With approximately seventy-five presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors in attendance, the conference provides an opportunity to interact with executives and investors in a friendly, high-energy environment.

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

