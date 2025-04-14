Kaltura TV Genie Wins 2025 NAB Show Streaming Product of the Year Award

New York, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, announced the Kaltura TV Genie has won the Product of the Year for Streaming at the 2025 NAB Show Awards. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at NAB Show.

Kaltura’s TV Genie enables media and telecommunication companies to offer AI-powered, hyper-personalized lean-forward viewing experiences for audiences, as well as streamline their operations through the enhancement and automation of content enrichment and curation.

TV Genie uses advanced AI to analyze a user’s real-time mood and feedback, their preferences, and more, learning their behavior to generate more accurate and tailored viewing recommendations, transforming endless content searches into instant engaging discovery. It makes a broader range of content accessible to wider audiences with automatic translation and improved navigation through advanced content chaptering, allowing users to easily skip to their desired viewing moments.

Beyond generating hyper-personalized recommendations for users, TV Genie helps streaming services create better content for their viewers, automatically curating and suggesting content in real-time for editors based on their catalogue and current trends – driving continuous and ongoing engagement.

“AI is transforming the entire content lifecycle – from creation to discovery to consumption – driving down costs and boosting viewer engagement and revenue,” said Natan Israeli, Chief Customer Officer at Kaltura. “We’re honored by this recognition from NAB and remain committed to innovating AI technologies that deliver hyper-personalized viewing experiences.”

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 8. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2025 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2025 calendar year.

“NAB is proud to recognize the industry’s top work driving a remarkable range of solutions opening new frontiers and shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization,” said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB. “Congratulations to Kaltura on earning the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for its TV Genie— a breakthrough solution transforming a pivotal stage of the content lifecycle and empowering storytellers to meet today’s challenges while shaping the future of media.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment, and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.





About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.



