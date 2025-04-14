Liver Fluke Treatment Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trends and Forecasts 2025-2034 | Global Liver Fluke Treatment Market Grows at 4.8% CAGR Amid Rising Anthelmintic Drug Demand

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Fluke Treatment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Liver Fluke Treatment Market was valued at USD 618.8 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 979.1 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.8%, driven by the increasing prevalence of liver fluke infections and advancements in antiparasitic drug formulations.

Liver fluke, a parasitic disease affecting both humans and animals, poses severe health risks, including liver damage, bile duct infections, and even bile duct cancer. The rising awareness of these health complications has spurred demand for effective treatment options. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative therapies that enhance drug efficacy, bioavailability, and accessibility.



The expansion of this market is largely influenced by the growing focus on early diagnosis and treatment, as well as the increasing adoption of anthelmintic medications. Health organizations worldwide are emphasizing preventive measures and treatment strategies to curb infection rates, which is expected to further propel market demand. Technological advancements in pharmaceutical formulations, including controlled drug release mechanisms and improved bioavailability, are also contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the widespread integration of telemedicine and online pharmaceutical platforms is making liver fluke treatment more accessible in remote and underserved areas, further boosting market penetration.



The market is segmented by formulation type, including tablets, injections, and oral suspensions. Tablets held a 41.4% market share in 2024 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034. Their extended shelf life and minimal storage requirements make them the preferred choice, especially in regions with limited access to refrigeration. Innovations in tablet formulations, such as improved controlled-release mechanisms, are enhancing drug efficacy and patient compliance. As pharmaceutical companies continue to refine oral medications, the demand for tablets is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.



By application, the market is categorized into human and animal treatment. The human segment generated USD 369.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 575.8 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%. Rising awareness about the health risks associated with liver fluke infections, including serious conditions such as liver cirrhosis and bile duct cancer, has driven the demand for effective treatments. Veterinary applications also play a crucial role in market expansion, as infected livestock serve as a primary transmission source for humans. Efforts to control infections in animals remain a priority for global health authorities, further contributing to market growth.



The US liver fluke treatment market was valued at USD 225 million in 2024. Advances in anthelmintic medications have significantly improved treatment efficacy, leading to the widespread adoption of recognized therapies. The US pharmaceutical industry continues to drive innovation, with ongoing research focused on expanding treatment options and improving drug formulations. The rising incidence of liver fluke infections in the US, partly attributed to immigration from endemic regions, has further fueled market expansion. With continuous research and development initiatives and growing healthcare investments, the liver fluke treatment market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $618.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $979.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of liver fluke infection

3.2.1.2 Advancements in diagnostic techniques

3.2.1.3 Growing livestock industry

3.2.1.4 Availability of effective therapeutics

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Competition from alternative treatments

3.2.2.2 Resistance to commonly used anthelmintic drugs

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Company market share analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Triclabendazole

5.3 Praziquantel

5.4 Bithionol

5.5 Albendazole

5.6 Nitazoxanide

5.7 Other drug types



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Formulation Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Tablets

6.3 Injections

6.4 Oral suspension



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Humans

7.3 Animals



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Veterinary facilities

8.5 Other end use



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AdvaCare Pharma

Bayer Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Pharma

Merck

Novartis

Par Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Schering Corporation

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3hms1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.