First Trillion-Dollar Ready RWA Platform: IOST Partners with DigiFT for Institutional-Grade Tokenization

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOST, a high-performance blockchain infrastructure provider, has announced a partnership with DigiFT, Singapore’s first MAS-licensed digital asset exchange, to offer institutional-grade investment opportunities in Real World Assets (RWAs). This collaboration will provide accredited investors with access to regulated RWA yield products, including iSNR, a DigiFT token that derives its performance from a senior secured loan portfolio managed by Invesco.





The partnership combines IOST’s scalable blockchain infrastructure with DigiFT’s regulatory-first approach, creating a compliant and accessible gateway for investors to earn yield on tokenized assets. Through this collaboration, accredited investors can purchase iSNR on DigiFT’s MAS-licensed platform, bridge the asset to BNB Chain for multi-chain liquidity, and earn yield in the IOST Vault using decentralized finance (DeFi) yield strategies on a regulated foundation.

Leveraging IOST’s scalable infrastructure and DigiFT’s established compliance framework, this collaboration supports the growing RWA tokenization market, which analysts estimate could reach $10 trillion in value over the next decade.* By offering institutional investors a compliant way to access tokenized yield opportunities, DigiFT’s regulated marketplace ensures a secure and transparent investment experience. IOST’s blockchain infrastructure facilitates the efficient and secure transfer of assets, ensuring that investors can trust the process.

The partnership also enables seamless interoperability between BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and IOST’s Layer-2 solution, allowing for frictionless asset movement, atomic swaps, and optimized yield strategies with minimal slippage. The iSNR token is backed by real-world financial assets, offering institutional investors a transparent and risk-managed investment approach within a regulated DeFi environment.

As the institutional tokenization market continues to grow, with the total value locked in tokenized RWAs projected to expand significantly in the coming years, this partnership positions DigiFT and IOST as pioneers in bridging regulated RWAs with DeFi-powered yield solutions.

DigiFT and IOST’s collaboration represents a new standard for compliant, institutional-grade RWA investment, blending traditional finance stability with the innovative potential of DeFi.

About IOST

IOST is a modular RWA infrastructure built on a high-performance L1 and EVM-compatible subnets. With over 930 million transactions and zero downtime since 2018, IOST powers scalable tokenization of assets across bonds, real estate, and on-chain funds.

IOST currently operates a native mainnet and a EVM compatible L2, with plans to expand into permissionless subnets tailored to each asset class. By 2028, IOST aims to support over $10B in tokenized assets and become a leading gateway for compliant yield in the digital economy.

About DigiFT

DigiFT is the first regulatory-compliant exchange for on-chain real-world assets to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognised Market Operator and Capital Markets Services provider. DigiFT enables asset owners, particularly financial institutions, to issue blockchain-based security tokens that investors can trade with continuous liquidity using an Automated Market Maker (AMM).

Media Contact:

IOST

marketing@iost.io

Alice Li

