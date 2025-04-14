Brian L. Jordan, PE, Joins Hill International, Inc. as Senior Vice President, Global Growth and Marketing

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc. is pleased to announce that Brian L. Jordan, PE, has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global Growth and Marketing. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali, Jordan will collaborate closely with Hill’s regional leaders, business developers, and the company’s executive leadership to grow the Company’s program, project, and construction management business worldwide. Jordan’s specific responsibilities will entail developing and implementing robust sales processes and approaches, including detailed win strategies, metrics, sales goals, budgets, and key performance indicators. Day to day, Jordan will oversee capture planning, sales reporting, and return on investment.

With nearly three decades of progressive management experience in the AEC industry, Jordan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His career includes leadership positions for global engineering consulting firms overseeing various executive management functions for the firms’ U.S. infrastructure businesses. Throughout his career, Jordan’s strategies have consistently achieved profitable growth through client development and diversification. He has also served in leadership roles on program management assignments involving capital facilities of more than $10 billion.

Jordan holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, and conducted graduate work in civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in California, and will be based in Hill’s Irvine, CA, office. He has served on the Board of Directors of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and has been elected or appointed to the role of President, Chair, or Vice Chair for over a half-dozen different industry associations.

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali added: “Adding value is at the core of our company’s mission, and that extends to our sales and marketing functions. Brian’s leadership and strategic approach will empower our business developers to secure new projects globally and continue our longstanding record of exceeding client expectations throughout the project lifecycle — from pre-sale to close-out.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 4,100 professionals in more than 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients across various market sectors. Recently, Engineering News-Record magazine ranked Hill as one of the largest program management firms globally. For more information on Hill, please visit www.hillintl.com.

Hill is a GISI Consulting Group company, part of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (GISI) family of companies. Learn more about GISI Consulting Group at www.gisi.com.

