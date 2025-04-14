Air-dried Food Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Dehydrates, Saraf Foods, Berrifine A, La Frubense, BCFoods, Nestle, B-B Products, Freeze-Dry Foods, DMH Ingredients and Howenia Enterprise

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air-dried Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fruits (Coffee Beans, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Herbs), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Form, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air-dried food market size is estimated to reach USD 208.47 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Shifting consumer preference for healthy and convenient diet is expected to expand the scope of air-dried food in the years to come. Additionally, technological advancement in air-drying process has paved the way for the food and beverage industry participants to launch convenience products, which retain the nutritional value for longer time, along with addressing the buyers' convenience.



Coffee beans led the market with over 30% share of the total revenue in 2019. Increased popularity of instant coffee or coffee powder is boosting the segment growth. The fruits and vegetables segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years. These air-dried food products are gaining traction among the health-conscious consumers due to their nutritional value. Furthermore, it has become a convenient meal for outdoor activities, such as camping and hiking, owing to its long shelf life and lightweight.



In terms of application, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to widespread usage of the product in the bakery and confectionary industry, hotels and restaurants, instant meal industry, and pet industries. The household application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Changing consumption pattern, rapid urbanization, and expansion of e-commerce will boost the demand for the product in the household segment.



Air-dried chunks/pieces are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing utilization of these forms in several products, such as snacks, ready-to-eat kits, cakes, and pastries, is fueling the growth of the chunks/pieces form in the industry.



Air-dried Food Market Report Highlights

Coffee beans dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.4% in 2024, primarily driven by increasing global coffee consumption and the convenience of spray-dried coffee powders.

The commercial application led the global air-dried foods industry and held the largest revenue share of 75.7% in 2024, attributed to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods.

The powder and granules held the dominant position in the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.7% in 2024, driven by their versatility and ease of integration into various products.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $131.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $208.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Air-dried Food Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Air-dried Food Market: Fruits Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Air-dried Food Market, by Fruits: Key Takeaways

4.2. Fruits Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Fruits, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Coffee Beans

4.3.2. Fruits & Vegetables

4.3.3. Herbs

4.3.4. Meat



Chapter 5. Air-dried Food Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Air-dried Food Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Household

5.3.2. Commercial



Chapter 6. Air-dried Food Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Air-dried Food Market, by Form: Key Takeaways

6.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Form, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Powder & Granules

6.3.2. Chunks/Pieces

6.3.3. Flakes



Chapter 7. Air-dried Food Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Air-dried Food Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways



Chapter 8. Air-dried Food Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

Dehydrates Inc.

Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Berrifine A

La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Freeze-Dry Foods

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

Howenia Enterprise Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cou0o8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.