MDWerks Announces New Limited Exclusivity Contract for Deployment of its Proprietary Spirits Rapid Aging Systems Outside of the United States

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”), has signed a new contract with an international spirits investment fund (the “Fund”) providing the Fund with limited exclusivity for the deployment of the Company’s proprietary Spirits Rapid Aging Systems (“SRAS”) in three countries outside of the United States.

To retain exclusivity, the Fund is required to deploy at least one SRAS unit annually in each of the three countries. The estimated production capacity of each SRAS unit is up to 7,000 gallons of product over a 24-hour period. Per the contract, the Company’s subsidiary, RFS Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), will build the SRAS units and provide ongoing machine servicing and maintenance for ancillary fees. The Company will receive recurring royalty payments from the Fund based on throughput for any deployed SRAS units, which leverage the Company’s patented energy wave technology.

Steven Laker, Chief Executive Officer of MDWerks, commented, “Our Whiskey-as-a-Service business model continues to gain traction with growing interest in our Spirits Rapid Aging Systems and related energy wave technology. This new limited exclusivity contract, with an international spirits investment fund, sets the stage for the deployment of additional SRAS units outside of the United States and builds on the two separate domestic contracts we announced in February 2025.”

SRAS Overview

The Company’s SRAS units leverage patented molecular energy wave technology that swiftly and sustainably transforms distillate to maturity, delivering traditional flavors in a fraction of the time without sacrificing quality and with greatly reduced environmental impact and cost. Versus traditional aging methods, the Company’s SRAS units deliver the following benefits:

• Consistent, award-winning quality • Less energy consumption • Quicker aging (days vs. years) • Lower carbon footprint • Less wood consumption (~90% less) • Greater innovation • Less storage space (barrel housing) • Faster speed to market • Less evaporative waste • Scalability

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by MDWK and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MDWK’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for MDWK’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

