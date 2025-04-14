Miata Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market Under the Symbol MMETF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (OTCQB:MMETF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "MMETF". This strategic listing on the OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, is an important step in expending Miata’s exposure and accessibility to investors in the United States. Miata will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker “MMET”.

Miata’s shares continue to be eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of common shares in the United States, providing a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

Financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company are available to investors on the OTC Markets website www.otcmarkets.com.

“Commencement of trading on the OTCQB, combined with DTC eligibility, significantly broadens Miata’s accessibility and appeal to a deeper U.S. investor audience,” stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, CEO of Miata. “With our maiden drill program well underway, and initial drill results expected shortly, Miata is excited to offer exposure to this exciting opportunity to a broader investor base.”

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (OTCQB:MMETF) (FSE: 8NQ) is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Suriname, South America. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname, with an option to acquire the full 100% interest of that project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname.

