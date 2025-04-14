POET Broadens Customer Engagements Following Showcase of Groundbreaking Products

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), a leader in the design and implementation of highly-integrated optical engines and light sources for artificial intelligence networks, today announced significant new customer engagement in response to live demonstrations of the POET Teralight™ line of 1.6T transmit and receive optical engines that broke performance expectations at the 2025 Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

POET also debuted POET Blazar™, a groundbreaking external light source (ELS) that promises to shrink costs by an order of magnitude with the potential to disrupt the AI connectivity ecosystem at a time when the industry is in need of viable new solutions.

“Blazar represents a new class of laser and is designed to drive AI connectivity to the next level. It can transform the economics of AI connectivity with an architecture that reduces costs and increases scale and manufacturing efficiency,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, the Company’s Chairman & CEO. “With the massive amount of compute power that AI demands, we believe that Blazar offers an economically superior solution for co-packaged optics (CPO) applications and, more importantly, for chip-to-chip, light-based connectivity in AI clusters.”

“The period immediately following OFC is a crucial one for POET and we are seeing robust engagement with existing and new customers alike,” commented Raju Kankipati, POET’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are laser focused on driving revenue this year and preparing for substantial revenue growth in 2026.”

POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical modules, optical engines and light source products to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET's photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET's Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges in 5G networks, machine-to-machine communication, self-contained "Edge" computing applications and sensing applications, such as LIDAR systems for autonomous vehicles. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore. More information about POET is available on our website at www.poet-technologies.com.

