ELECQ Gears Up for Power2DriveEurope 2025: Smart EV Charging Solutions for Germany's Electric Vehicle Future

MUNICH, Germany, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELECQ, a leading innovator in smart EV charging technology, will present its latest solutions at Power2DriveEurope 2025 in Munich from May 7–9th. Power2Drive Europe is Europe’s leading exhibition focused on electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and renewable energy integration—bringing together automakers, energy providers, and technology innovators to shape the future of sustainable mobility. Visit ELECQ at Hall C6, Booth 674, ELECQ will connect with industry professionals and showcase its commitment to driving EV and charging infrastructure development across Europe.

Vision for Germany's Evolving Needs:

Germany is rapidly advancing its e-mobility goals, targeting 15 million EVs and one million public charging points by 2030, the demand for scalable, smart infrastructure continues to grow. Backed by government initiatives and rising adoption, the EV charging sector is expanding fast—not just in Germany, but across Europe, where the need for intelligent charging solutions is equally pressing.

ELECQ Smart Solutions for Germany's Electric Future:

ELECQ has developed a range of innovative products aimed at enhancing the efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability of EV charging in Germany:

ELECQ Home: Tailored for residential users, ELECQ Home features a modular snap-in design for 10-minute installation, management app and seamless integration with home energy systems. Smart charging plans and Elecq Power Monitor help users save up to 30% on electricity costs by optimizing power usage. With robust safety features, IP65/IK10 ratings, and reliable power-off protection ensured by high-precision sensors, ELECQ Home ensures efficient, secure, and future-ready EV charging at home.

ELECQ Biz: Built for commercial applications, ELECQ Biz features 10-minute modular installation secured by one person and a single screw. Supporting self-organizing networks of up to 500 devices via Elecq Link, it enables intelligent load balancing, optimized phase usage, and smart energy savings—cutting charging costs by up to 30%. With V2G readiness, ISO 15118-20 and OCPP 2.0.1 compliance, and robust connectivity (Wi-Fi, Wi-Sun), ELECQ Biz ensures reliable, future-proof EV charging with over 99% uptime—even in extreme environments.

DC Station 60: Station 60 leverages zero granularity technology for 100% efficient energy distribution across multiple vehicles. Its flexible design supports both standalone use and cross-station power sharing, ensuring maximum adaptability.

ELECQ's comprehensive software ecosystem, including the intuitive ELECQ App for users, the ELECQ Partner App for installers and operators, and the ELECQ Cloud SaaS platform, enables real-time monitoring, efficient remote diagnostics, and intelligent energy management across Germany's EV infrastructure. The ELECQ App features smart charging plans optimizing schedules based on local German electricity prices and user habits, reducing costs and enhancing efficiency, while also supporting V2G and renewable energy integration.

At Power2DriveEurope 2025 (Hall C6, Booth 674), ELECQ will be actively looking to connect with distributors, installers, and industry partners. Don’t miss the chance to explore our latest innovations and discuss partnership opportunities. Join us in Munich and be part of Germany’s electric future.

