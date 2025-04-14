Primech A&P Transforms Facility Services Industry with AI, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth

(Joshua Quek and Edmund Tan, Operations Managers of Primech A & P)

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced its strategic transformation initiatives that are revolutionizing the industry through cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth strategies.

"We're not just adapting to the future of facility services—we're actively creating it," said Mr. Kin Wai Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. "Through our comprehensive integration of AI, robotics, and digital solutions, Primech A & P is establishing new benchmarks for efficiency, quality, and sustainability in the facility services sector."

Pioneering Smart Cleaning Through Technology

Primech A & P has invested significantly in AI-powered cleaning robots and IoT-enabled monitoring systems operating across high-traffic commercial spaces. These autonomous solutions ensure consistent hygiene standards while effectively addressing labor shortages in the industry.

The Company's technological ecosystem includes:

Cloud-based workforce management systems for real-time operations tracking

Equipment health monitoring via software API to minimize downtime

Resource allocation optimization through performance metrics analysis



This digital transformation has enhanced service delivery while optimizing operational costs, directly benefiting customers through higher quality and more reliable facility services.

Excellence Through People and Performance

Primech A & P's market leadership is built on a foundation of workforce development and superior service standards. The Company has implemented comprehensive training and upskilling programs that equip employees with cutting-edge industry knowledge and technological expertise.

The Company currently maintains facilities at several of Singapore's most prestigious locations, including:

Singapore's internationally acclaimed airport

Premium commercial office buildings

Essential public spaces, including food courts

Private residential condominiums

Government housing developments



Strategic Expansion into High-Value Sectors

As part of its growth strategy, Primech A & P is actively expanding into specialized sectors requiring advanced cleaning solutions:

Healthcare and Hospitals: Providing hygiene-critical cleaning for medical facilities, laboratories, and pharmaceutical environments

Providing hygiene-critical cleaning for medical facilities, laboratories, and pharmaceutical environments Road Sweeping Innovation: Conducting in-depth assessments to drive technological advancements in public infrastructure maintenance

Conducting in-depth assessments to drive technological advancements in public infrastructure maintenance High-Tech Environments: Delivering precision cleaning for semiconductor cleanrooms and cloud data centers

Delivering precision cleaning for semiconductor cleanrooms and cloud data centers Luxury Residential and Commercial: Increasing market share in premium property segments

Environmental Leadership

Primech A & P has integrated substantial eco-friendly practices into its operations, including:

Deployment of an electric vehicle fleet to reduce carbon emissions

Installation of solar panels at company headquarters

Development of sustainable cleaning methodologies



With a strong market presence, a commitment to AI-driven innovation, and a roadmap for expansion, Primech A & P presents an exciting investment opportunity. The Company's leadership team continues to drive operational excellence, digital transformation, and sustainable growth---paving the way for the next era of smart cleaning and automation.

Primech A & P is not just shaping the future of facility services---it is revolutionizing the industry through technology, excellence, and forward-thinking solutions.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

