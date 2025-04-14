FLS opens new mill liner manufacturing facility in Chile that operates with 100% renewable energy and water reuse

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

14 April 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





FLS has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility for mill liners and related products in Casablanca, Chile, an important investment supporting the company’s strategic focus on mill liners in line with its CORE’26 strategy and MissionZero sustainability ambitions. The opening comes on the heels of the announcement of its new mill liner recycling service offering launched last week.

FLS invested more than DKK 160 million to realise the 11,250 m² facility that, with its production capacity and sustainability advantages, puts FLS in a leading position over other suppliers in the South American Region. With the capacity to produce up to 6,500 tons of coatings per year, the LEED certified centre of excellence integrates engineering, innovation, planning and manufacturing under one roof for increased efficiency in productivity, quality, cost and response time.

The LEED-certified mill liner manufacturing facility reduces carbon emissions by up to 56%​ in the manufacturing process and recycles and reuses all water used during the manufacturing process as well. The plant will also make a positive impact on the local community, creating up to 250 new jobs in Chile’s Valparaìso region.

Mikko Keto, CEO of FLS stated: “Our new Casablanca mill liner manufacturing facility, which joins FLS’s extensive service network in Chile, is much more than manufacturing infrastructure – it is a statement of our commitment to responsible mining, our mill lining portfolio and the communities of South America."

Learn more about FLS mill liners at https://fls.com/en/parts-and-services/consumables/milling-consumables.





