MedTech Industry Leader Jeffrey Goble Appointed to ThermoFab’s Advisory Board

SHIRLEY, Mass., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoFab (the “Company” or “ThermoFab”), a trusted leader in thermoforming and injection molding heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, announced today the appointment of Mr. Jeffrey Goble to its Board of Advisors, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the Advisory Board,” said Adam Cook, Non-Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Culper Capital Partners. “Jeff brings an exceptional track record of building and scaling global MedTech manufacturing platforms. His industry knowledge, visionary leadership, and impressive history of founding and growing successful companies in the medical device space make him a tremendous asset to ThermoFab’s continued growth. Our CEO Mark Rauenzahn, Board Member Declan Smyth (Med Device Executive) and Board Member Dean Schauer (CEO & President Confluent Medical Technologies), all are leaders with deep roots in the medical device space. I’m personally excited to see this team drive the next phase of our journey.”



Mr. Goble is a founder and current President & CEO of Arterex, a diversified global contract development and manufacturing organization serving leading MedTech OEMs and innovators. With 13 facilities across five countries and four continents, Arterex is a major player in the medical technology manufacturing space. Prior to Arterex, Mr. Goble was a founder and served as President & CEO of Providien, LLC, a diversified manufacturer of medical devices and outsourced manufacturing services for the life sciences industry, which was acquired by Carlisle Companies in 2019. He also held executive leadership positions at Medegen, Inc., where he led the company through a successful acquisition to CareFusion in 2010.

"I’m honored to join ThermoFab's Advisory Board,” said Mr. Goble. “ThermoFab is well positioned for continued growth. I’m excited to contribute to the next phase of ThermoFab's future alongside Adam, Declan, and the rest of the leadership team.”



About ThermoFab

ThermoFab is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single use components for the Medical Device & Life Sciences and other critical highly regulated industries. Applications include surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing devices, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, information technology and more. With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly—with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.

About Culper Capital Partners

Culper Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle market companies that seek true partnership solutions. Culper is not interested in just putting money to work. Culper seeks to revolutionize the meaning of private equity by working with its trusted portfolio companies to drive value for their customers, employees, the community, and shareholders alike.



