Free Oral Cancer Screenings in Honor of Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, 26 U.S. Oral Surgery Management surgeon partners in seven states will offer free oral cancer screenings during the week of April 14. The screenings are part of a joint partnership with the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of oral, head and neck cancer.

April is recognized as Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness of the condition, risk factors, statistics and screenings. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that in 2024 alone, 58,450 new cases of oral cancer were diagnosed, with 12,230 deaths attributed to it.

“The good news is that oral cancer has a survival rate of 80 to 90%, when diagnosed early, according to the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation. That’s why events like this are so important,” said Vincent J. Perciaccante, DDS, FACS, USOSM chief clinical officer and a practicing oral and maxillofacial surgeon with South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. “Many oral cancer cases go undetected until they are categorized as late-stage cancers. If a pathology like oral cancer is present, it’s better to diagnose it as soon as possible. Early diagnosis can mean better treatment options and outcomes.”

The Head & Neck Cancer Foundation reports that the oral cancer diagnosis median age is 66, but the number of early onset cases is rising. In particular, there are more patients being diagnosed under 50, who do not have traditional risk factors, like smoking or alcohol use. This shift is largely attributed to the human papilloma virus (HPV), which is now considered the number one cause.

“We recommend annual pathology screenings by a qualified health care professional, particularly since the number of early onset cases is rising,” noted Dr. Perciaccante. “We also encourage you to do monthly self-exams to look for any changes – such as lumps, sores or discolorations – which could be early signs of a pathology.”

Some additional, common symptoms of oral cancer identified by the CDC include sores or pain in the mouth or throat that will not go away; swelling or unusual bleeding; or difficulty performing daily functions like breathing, speaking and chewing or swallowing food.

“If you’re experiencing any symptoms, have risk factors or haven’t had a pathology screening yet this year, we urge you to take part in a free screening event in your area,” added Dr. Perciaccante. “If there isn’t one in your area, ask your insurance if they cover annual screenings such as this. Many cover it at no cost to the patient.”

Some risk factors to consider include smoking and alcohol use, genetic predisposition, poor nutrition, improperly fitted dental implants, mouth/face injuries, inadequate oral hygiene and certain medical conditions/diseases.

USOSM surgeon partners providing free oral cancer screenings this month include 26 surgeons in 20 locations across seven states.

“We are proud and supportive of our partner surgeons to provide this valuable service free of charge to their communities,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “This is another indication of our commitment to quality care and service to the community.”

In chronological order, categorized by free oral cancer screenings, USOSM participating partners include:

4/14 from 7:30 to 9:30 am – Dr. Jeffrey Schultz, South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Newnan, GA

4/14 from 12 to 2 pm – Dr. Cassandra Stacy, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Burnsville, MN

4/14 from 1:30 to 4 pm – Dr. Dana Brotherton, Fort Bend Oral Surgeons, Missouri City, TX

4/14 from 2 to 4 pm – Dr. John Carey, North Metro Oral & Implant Surgery, Canton, GA

4/14 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm – Dr. Benjamin Bush, Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Paso Robles, CA

4/14 from 3 to 4 pm – Dr. Sara Weinstein, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery, Arvada, CO

4/15 from 11 am to 1 pm – Dr. Carmine Colarusso, Central Mass Oral Surgery, Leominster, MA

4/15 from 12 to 2 pm – Dr. Nancy McDermott, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Owatonna, MN

4/15 from 1 to 3 pm – Dr. Sandeep Pathak, Oral & Facial Surgery Associates, Lawrenceville, GA

4/15 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm – Dr. Lisa Tran, Ratner, Wilson & Tran DDS, Inc., Orange, CA

4/15 from 3 to 5 pm – Dr. Brijesh Patel, Clark & Patel Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Oxnard, CA

4/15 from 3 to 5 pm – Dr. Emily Frye, Oral and Maxillofacial Associates LLC, Oklahoma City, OK

4/15 from 3 to 5 pm – Dr. Ross Martin, Oral and Maxillofacial Associates LLC, Oklahoma City, OK

4/15 from 3 to 5 pm – Dr. Drew Wendelken, Oral and Maxillofacial Associates LLC, Oklahoma City, OK

4/15 from 3 to 5 pm – Dr. Diane Pennington, Camden Oral Surgery PC, St. Marys, GA

4/15 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm – Dr. Nicholas Politano, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery, Arvada, CO

4/15 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm – Dr. Eric Reimer, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery, Arvada, CO

4/15 from 3:30 to 5 pm – Dr. Howard Cooke, Metroplex Surgical Arts, Dallas, TX

4/16 from 1 to 2 pm – Dr. Travis Hamilton, Colorado Oral Surgery, Denver, CO

4/16 from 2 to 4 pm – Dr. Justin Weaver, Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Paso Robles, CA

4/16 from 2 to 4 pm – Dr. Angie Rake, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Lakeville, MN

4/16 from 2:30 to 4 pm – Dr. Patrick Walker, Oral & Facial Surgery Associates, Braselton, GA

4/17 from 11 am to 1 pm – Dr. Vincent Perciaccante, South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Peachtree City, GA

4/17 from 2 to 4 pm – Dr. Jennifer Keyser, South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Fayetteville, GA

4/17 from 3 to 5 pm – Dr. William Clark, Clark & Patel Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Oxnard, CA

4/18 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm – Dr. Michael Hale, Colorado Oral Surgery, Parker, CO

The Head & Neck Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of oral, head and neck cancer. The foundation strives to produce measurable, progressive change through education, awareness, research, outreach and advocacy. For more information, visit https://www.mnofs.com/head-neck-cancer-foundation.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 29 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

