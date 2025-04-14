VIVUS Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Assessing Ethanol-Free Carmustine as a Component of High-Dose Chemotherapy Prior to Transplant in Patients with Hodgkin or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

— Innovative ethanol-free formulation intended to provide improved safety and advance care for patients undergoing high-dose conditioning therapy prior to autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT)

— First patient dosed at City of Hope National Medical Center

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs, today announced the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VI-0609, an innovative ethanol-free formulation of carmustine, as a component of high-dose conditioning chemotherapy in patients with refractory or relapsed Hodgkin or non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplant (AHCT). While the most commonly used conditioning regimen (BEAM) includes carmustine formulated with ethanol, VI-0609 is expected to improve safety of this important chemotherapy agent.

“The initiation of this trial further demonstrates VIVUS’ commitment and ability to advance innovative drug formulations that can improve patient outcomes,” said John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS LLC. “Conditioning regimens prior to AHCT are arduous, and VI-0609 may help to reduce patient burden by improving the safety profile and enabling shorter infusion times compared with high-dose BiCNU. Consequently, we believe that VI-0609 will provide benefit to treatment centers, health systems and patients.”

The Phase 2 study (NCT06915246) is a randomized multicenter trial designed to evaluate the effects of VI-0609 versus BiCNU in the BEAM high-intensity conditioning regimen for AHCT in subjects with lymphomas. The primary objectives are to evaluate infusion-related toxicities for VI-0609/BiCNU within 24 hours post infusion and unacceptable toxicities for VI-0609/BiCNU from start of BEAM through Day 30 post-AHCT.

“While BEAM is an effective conditioning regimen for AHCT, it is associated with toxicities harmful to patients, such as facial pain, vomiting and swelling of the tongue, some of which likely result from the high levels of ethanol that patients receive during BiCNU infusion,” said Geoffrey Shouse, D.O., Ph.D., Principal Investigator and Assistant Professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope. “As an ethanol-free carmustine formulation, VI-0609 holds promise as an alternative component of BEAM that can effectively prepare patients for AHCT with fewer toxicities. City of Hope is a world leader in setting high standards for stem cell transplantation and improving patient outcomes and this would be an important advancement in the treatment of relapsed and refractory lymphomas.”

“We’re incredibly excited to embark on the launch of our carmustine pipeline. This program, fueled by our strong development engine, represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to patients,” said Santosh T. Varghese, MD, President VIVUS Global Pharmaceutical Development and Chief Medical Officer at VIVUS LLC. “At VIVUS, we believe that by leveraging our robust scientific expertise and pushing the boundaries of innovation, we aim to deliver hope and improved outcomes to patients facing refractory or relapsed Hodgkin or non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

City of Hope National Medical Center is one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, with its National Medical Center in Los Angeles ranked among the nation’s top 5 cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.vivus.com .

About VI-0609

VIVUS has developed VI-0609, an innovative ethanol-free formulation of carmustine for injection. This formulation is expected to decrease infusion related reactions versus the current BiCNU ethanol based formulation utilized in high-dose carmustine treatment for myeloablative conditioning.

