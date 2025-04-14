StreemView Transforms Mobile and Modern Data Discovery with Advanced AI and ModeOne Support

PHOENIX, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreemView, a leader in cloud-based Early Case Assessment (ECA) and investigative solutions for mobile and modern data, announces advanced AI capabilities, along with direct ModeOne support. These innovations redefine how legal and corporate teams analyze and reduce data, enabling faster decisions and reduced complexity downstream in review.

As mobile and short-form messaging data grow, traditional tools struggle to keep up with vast amounts of non-responsive content and intertwined personal and business communications. StreemView overcomes these challenges by allowing users to refine data before it is locked into rigid documents for review.

StreemView’s AI capabilities integrate natural language search with knowledge-based intelligence, guiding users to key insights while automatically classifying likely non-responsive content, sensitive data, potential trade secret exposure, and indicators of financial or behavioral misconduct. These AI-driven enhancements streamline investigations, enabling teams to identify key issues and reduce non-responsive content before review for production.





StreemView provides seamless visibility across multiple messaging applications, preserving context and presenting data as it appears on mobile devices. With direct support for ModeOne data sets, StreemView now offers a smooth transition from ModeOne’s industry-leading remote mobile data collection to advanced investigative and reduction workflows.

“Collaborating with StreemView to seamlessly integrate ModeOne’s remote smartphone data collection technology with their innovative AI and ECA workflows simplifies the path from collection to analysis, delivering an unmatched solution that enhances efficiency and cost savings for clients,” said Matthew Rasmussen, CEO of ModeOne Technologies. “This allows legal teams to act faster, minimize review burdens, and extract the most relevant insights from mobile and modern data sources."

“StreemView is committed to providing our clients with the most advanced ECA and investigation tool for modern and mobile data,” said Michael Schubert, CEO of StreemView. "Our AI-powered platform, with its new ModeOne integration, is designed to empower investigators and legal teams with the insights they need to uncover the truth and conduct efficient ECA, faster and more accurately than ever before.”

About StreemView:

StreemView is a leading provider of cloud-based digital ECA and investigation solutions. The company's platform leverages advanced AI technology to streamline and enhance the investigation and ECA processes, enabling organizations to efficiently analyze mobile device and modern data.

