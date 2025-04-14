NeuroOne® OneRF® Technology Success Story Featured on Fox News

Pediatric Patient Treated with OneRF® Ablation System Goes From Up to 10 Nightly Seizures to Zero

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced today that its proprietary OneRF® Ablation System was recently featured in a national Fox News article highlighting the successful treatment of a pediatric epilepsy patient.

The article shares the story of 17-year-old Clara Fuller, who previously experienced up to 10 seizures per night due to a rare, medication-resistant form of epilepsy. Clara made history as the first pediatric patient to undergo treatment using NeuroOne’s OneRF® technology, which enables the minimally invasive radiofrequency ablation of seizure-causing brain tissue. Since the procedure, Clara has been completely seizure-free, enjoying uninterrupted sleep and a return to everyday teenage life.

“We are honored to have our technology play a role in changing Clara’s life,” said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. “This feature reinforces the benefits of the OneRF® platform and our commitment to advancing minimally invasive solutions for patients living with debilitating neurological conditions.”

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

