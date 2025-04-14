ARRAY Technologies Appoints Nick Strevel as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Technical Sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, announced the appointment of Nick Strevel as senior vice president of product management and technical sales, effective today.

In this dual leadership role, Strevel will be responsible for driving ARRAY’s global product strategy and building a high-performing technical sales function that strengthens ARRAY’s relationships with customers and partners worldwide.

“Nick brings a rare blend of technical depth, commercial acumen, and international experience that will accelerate ARRAY’s innovation and customer engagement,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer at ARRAY. “Nick’s leadership will help ensure our products and solutions are contributing to driving the renewable energy sector and positioned for long-term success.”

Strevel joins ARRAY from First Solar, where he spent more than a decade in increasingly senior roles across product management, technical sales, and technology development. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product, responsible for driving the global product roadmap and aligning technology development with customer needs and market opportunities. Prior to that, he led First Solar’s global technical sales team and held multiple engineering and leadership positions in the U.S. and Germany.

At ARRAY, Strevel will lead the development and execution of the company’s product strategy, promoting cutting-edge innovations and solutions for our customers. He will also oversee the creation of ARRAY’s technical sales function, empowering teams with the tools, knowledge, and processes needed to deliver high-impact, solution-based selling around the globe.

“I’m thrilled to join ARRAY at such a transformative time for the solar industry,” said Strevel. “ARRAY's commitment to innovation and customer success will allow us to help shape the next generation of solar tracking solutions that drive value for our customers and accelerate the clean energy transition.”

With over 15 years of experience in the renewable energy and automotive electrification sectors, Strevel brings deep expertise in thin-film photovoltaics, semiconductor manufacturing, and custom equipment development. He began his career at United Solar Ovonic as a semiconductor process engineer and later served as a senior application engineer based in Frankfurt, Germany.

Strevel holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University and studied at RWTH Aachen University in Germany.

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com . Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

