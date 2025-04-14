Legible Releases Fifth AI Classic Living Book, Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet, and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” or the “Company"), a leading innovator in AI-interactive digital reading and entertainment and winner of the 2025 Entertainment Technology award from the Global Tech Awards, is pleased to announce the release of the fifth title in its growing AI Classics series, The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran.

The Prophet is a literary masterpiece that has touched generations of readers around the world. First published in 1923, the collection of 26 poetic essays follows the prophet Almustafa as he shares profound insights on life, love, marriage, work, freedom, and death before leaving the city of Orphalese. Translated into over 100 languages, it remains one of the most widely read and beloved books of the 20th century. This new 21st century edition, showcasing Legible’s new proprietary operating system for books, brings Gibran’s poetic wisdom to life in a dynamic experience, using AI-powered art, animation and interactive characters to reimagine how classic literature is experienced across devices.

“This advanced new release in our AI Classics series offers a glimpse into how AI can deepen our connection to timeless works,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “With Legible’s new release of The Prophet, readers don’t just read—they engage. This is a meaningful step toward our vision of Living Books as a new standard in immersive storytelling.”

The public is invited to experience the Living Book version of The Prophet here , and to sign up to receive future updates as they are released.

Legible announces the planned retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ed Duda, effective as of April 11, 2025. Mr. Duda will support the Company as a consultant throughout the transition to new financial leadership. Mr. Duda’s ongoing involvement will ensure operational continuity and alignment with Legible’s strategic priorities.

As a way to strengthen Legible’s Balance Sheet, the Company has secured commitments from five Legible Shareholders holding $522,636 of Convertible Debentures to convert their debentures, that are not due, into 5,966,233 common shares of the Company, effective as of the date of the first closing of the Private Placement Unit Offering (“Offering”) that was press released on March 27th, 2025. Closing of the Offering has been delayed due to turbulence in the global equity markets.

Legible continues to advance business development initiatives with a focus on driving revenues.

