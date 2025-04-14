Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call on May 5, 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), will announce financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 26, 2025, on Monday, May 5, 2025, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.



About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,568 restaurants, 1,493 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,499 global restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of December 25, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 69 restaurants, 55 of which were franchised restaurants and 14 of which were company operated.